The moment when Jokowi and Prabowo “Nyemplung” plant the mangrove





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto attended the summit mangrove plantation simultaneously throughout Indonesia which was held by the Indonesian National Army (TNI) at Kapuk Angke Natural Tourist Park, Jakarta on Monday (5/15/2023) afternoon. Dressed in a white long-sleeved shirt and black pants, Jokowi participate in “dives” in the water with members of the TNI and Polri to plant mangrove seedlings. KOMPAS.com/KRISTIANTO PURNOMO Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and President Joko Widodo (left to right) during the peak event of simultaneous planting of mangroves throughout Indonesia which was organized by the Indonesian National Armed Forces at the Nature Park of Kapuk Angke, Jakarta, Monday (15/5/2023). Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and President Joko Widodo (left to right) during the peak event of simultaneous planting of mangroves throughout Indonesia which was organized by the Indonesian National Armed Forces at the Nature Park of Kapuk Angke, Jakarta, Monday (15/5/2023). Also Read: Jokowi Won’t Comment on TNI Act Revision Opening More Civilian Positions to be Filled with Active Soldiers Prabowo and a number of officials accompanying Jokowi, such as TNI Commander Admiral Yudo Margono, National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, Minister of Environment and Forests Siti Nurbaya Bakar, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Saktu Wahyu Trenggono and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung also jumped into the water. While in the water, Jokowi pranked the media team covering. KOMPAS.com/KRISTIANTO PURNOMO Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, President Joko Widodo, TNI Commander Admiral Yudo Margono and Army Chief of Staff General Dudung Abdurachman (L to R) during the state-of-the-art event of Simultaneous Planting of Mangroves across Indonesia organized by the Indonesian National Armed Forces at Kapuk Angke Nature Park, Jakarta on Monday (15/5/2023). Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, President Joko Widodo, TNI Commander Admiral Yudo Margono and Army Chief of Staff General Dudung Abdurachman (L to R) during the state-of-the-art event of Simultaneous Planting of Mangroves across Indonesia organized by the Indonesian National Armed Forces at Kapuk Angke Nature Park, Jakarta on Monday (15/5/2023). “Those who want an interview, come here,” Jokowi said with a laugh. Prabowo, who was alongside Jokowi, also participated in “provocative” journalists. “You don’t register? said Party President Gerindra. Jokowi and the officials remained in the water for several minutes before being invited to board by the master of ceremonies. KOMPAS.com/KRISTIANTO PURNOMO National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, President Joko Widodo and TNI Commander Admiral Yudo Margono (L to R) during the peak event of the simultaneous planting of mangroves all over Indonesia, which was organized by the Indonesian National Armed Forces at Kapuk Angke Nature Park, Jakarta, on Monday (15/5/2023). National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, President Joko Widodo and TNI Commander Admiral Yudo Margono (L to R) during the peak event of the simultaneous planting of mangroves all over Indonesia, which was organized by the Indonesian National Armed Forces at Kapuk Angke Nature Park, Jakarta, on Monday (15/5/2023). Jokowi then approached the TNI and Polri members to greet them. For information, this plantation of mangrove trees was carried out simultaneously in 37 provinces on 370 plantation sites with a total of 1,100,169 mangrove seedlings planted. (Screenwriter Ardito Ramadhan | Publisher Bagus Santosa)

