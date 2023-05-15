Boris Johnson buys stunning $4.7million mansion after complaining about low pay as UK PM





Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made headlines again, this time for his recent purchase of a luxurious multi-million pound mansion. The acquisition raised eyebrows, given Johnson’s past complaints about his earnings as a public servant. Reports reveal that Johnson managed to negotiate a steep 200,000 ($250,000) discount from the original asking price, securing the nine-bedroom property known as Brightwell Manor for an impressive 3.8 million ($4.7 millions of dollars). How luxurious is Boris Johnson’s new home? The country house, set in scenic Oxfordshire countryside, has a rich history, its origins dating back to the 1600s. With a combination of Tudor and Georgian architectural features, the charm of the property is further enhanced by its unique location. The site is surrounded by a 900-year-old moat that harkens back to when a castle once stood on the site, built by King Stephen. Watch: Panel to decide whether Boris Johnson misled Parliament Covering a sprawling 8,128 square feet, Brightwell Manor offers ample space with its nine bedrooms and five bathrooms. The property is set in just under five acres of land and includes additional amenities such as a guest cottage, garage, tennis court and stables, adding to its grandeur. Johnson on the critics radar Critics were quick to point the finger at Johnson’s lavish purchase, especially in light of recent controversies. The sale is believed to have taken place just weeks before BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigned over his involvement in facilitating an £800,000 loan for Johnson. This, coupled with ongoing investigations into suspected Downing Street parties during the COVID-19 shutdowns and the 245,000 spent on Johnson’s legal team, has fueled opposition and public discontent. A Labor source expressed his displeasure, saying: “As Johnson enriches himself on the back of his failed Prime Ministership and splashes the cash, he continues to burden the public with the cost of his Partygate legal bills. Rishi Sunak is giving this disgraced former prime minister a free bridle to mop up the taxpayers.” Johnson complained about low pay Insiders who previously worked with Johnson in Downing Street also expressed surprise at his outlandish purchase. They remember his past complaints of not earning enough and his reputation for frugality, to the point that jokes were made when he reluctantly took out his wallet. As news of Boris Johnson’s latest acquisition spreads, public attention remains torn between his personal financial choices and the controversies surrounding his tenure.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/boris-johnson-buys-stunning-47-mn-mansion-after-complaining-about-low-salary-as-uk-pm-592721 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos