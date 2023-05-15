Turkey’s election results put Erdogan in the lead, but a runoff is scheduled as his lead isn’t big enough





The outcome of Turkey’s national elections, which could determine whether the nation straddling the geographical divide between Europe and Asia returns to a more democratic path after what many see as two decades of erosion of democracy, has been left on the razor’s edge on Monday. A second the “second round” vote on May 28 will determine the winner after voters on Sunday failed to give current President Recep Tayyip Erdogan or his main challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu more than 50% of the vote needed for an outright victory. With almost all the ballots counted, Erdogan was just short of the 50% threshold. Preliminary results gave Erdogan 49.51% of the vote, while Kilicdaroglu won 44.88%. Ahmet Yener, head of Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council, said even when uncounted foreign votes were counted, it would still be impossible for Erdogan to win the majority needed to avoid a runoff. The lack of a decisive victory on election day did not stop Erdogan’s supporters from taking to the streets in their thousands to wave flags and cheer a triumphant-survey incumbent. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, and his wife Emine greet supporters at the party headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, May 15, 2023. Ali Unal/AP

“We have already passed our closest competitor by 2.6 million votes in the election,” he said, while promising to let the count end and respect the results, even if they mean a loss. another ballot in a few weeks. Double earthquake which killed more than 50,000 people in February, inflation close to its highest level in two decades and a national currency that collapsed against the dollar have all shaken support for Erdogan after years when he had seemed almost invincible politically. More people in Turkey seem ready for change now than at any time since Erdogan came to power as prime minister in 2003. As the votes were counted, opposition candidate Kilicdaroglu reminded his supporters that “the data keeps coming in” and he blamed Erdogan for adopting such a victorious tone as he addressed his own supporters, warning that “elections are not won on the balcony!” Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the 74-year-old leader of the centre-left pro-secular Republican People’s Party (CHP), speaks at the party headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, May 14, 2023. PA

Critics, including Kilicdaroglu, say Erdogan has amassed too much power as president and diluted Turkish democracy. Supporters praise him for bringing back Islam, but opponents accuse him of derailing the secularism on which modern Turkey was founded. Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu both agreed to take part in a second round if necessary, which would be held in two weeks. For Washington and much of Western Europe, it is an open secret that the end of Erdogan’s two decades in power would be their greatest Turkish pleasure. New trends Ramy Innocent Ramy Inocencio is a foreign correspondent for CBS News based in London and previously served as an Asia correspondent based in Beijing.

