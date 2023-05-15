Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate key measures in China’s ‘backyard’





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch several measures to boost development and economic partnership at the India-Pacific Islands Cooperation Summit on May 22 in Papua New Guinea as India plans to expand its footprint in the Pacific region. Pacific, which China considers its backyard, people aware of the matter said. The summit will bring together 14 leaders from Pacific island nations. India is keen to share its best practices in capacity building and disaster management, people said. The 14 countries are particularly interested in adopting India’s disaster-resilient infrastructure model, they said. The summit will bring together leaders from Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, from Tuvalu and Vanuatu. Since the Indo-Pacific region also includes the Pacific maritime area, countries in the region have gained great importance. In recent years, China has launched its “briefcase diplomacy” and is trying to win the support of Pacific island nations. This led China to enter into a security cooperation agreement with the Solomon Islands, located near Australia. US President Joe Biden is also expected to visit Papua New Guinea on the same date before Modi and Biden fly to Sydney for the Quad Summit on May 24. During Modi’s visit, India and Papua New Guinea are expected to sign several agreements and exchange proposals. The memorandum of understanding on cooperation in micro, small and medium enterprises will strengthen economic ties between the two countries. interpersonal contact, they said. In addition, there are plans to launch cultural exchange programs, memorandums of understanding between election commissions and broadcasters, and ICT cooperation agreements, one of the people said.

