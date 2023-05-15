As Imran Khan troubles the Pakistani army, India should fortify the line of control and watch its neighbor descend into turmoil





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is escorted by police as he arrives for a court appearance, in Islamabad, Pakistan, May 12, 2023. AP

Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9, 2023 was not the first time a former Pakistani prime minister has been arrested. In fact, the first Prime Minister to be arrested was Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy in 1962, Prime Minister ZA Bhutto was arrested in 1977 and later executed for murder by General Zia ul Haq. More recently, former PPP chairman and leader Asif Ali Zardari, now part of the ruling coalition, was also detained for many years, as were current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his brother Nawaz Sharif.

In fact, Pakistan has a long history of former presidents and prime ministers being arrested, under house arrest or forced to reside abroad to evade arrest. Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister, was arrested by the Rangers, a paramilitary force that does not answer to civilian authorities, again not considered abnormal in Pakistan, but which came as a shock, it is the reaction of the population to his arrest.

Numerous videos and voicemails flood social media with images of the Corps Commander’s house in Lahore ransacked and arson by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters circling. This footage shows protesters walking away with sheep korma and showing a Ping golf driver.

Imran Khan’s endgame has begun: Supreme Court relief is momentary, political pain is permanentImran Khan, Nawaz Sharif, Benazir Bhutto and more: When former Pakistani prime ministers were arrested

PPP leader and former president Asif Ali Zardari said in a statement that after Imran Khan’s arrest, the riots in the cities were regrettable and shameful. He said he had been in prison for 14 years but had never allowed party workers to get justice. Acts of degrading public property and spreading chaos will not be tolerated, he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed on Wednesday to deal with rioters with iron hands, as the government deployed troops to Islamabad, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to maintain public order following violent protests that erupted in the whole country after the arrest.

These terrorist and anti-state elements are warned to refrain from taking justice into their own hands or they will be dealt with with iron fists. Safeguarding the homeland and its ideology is more precious than their lives. We will not let their nefarious designs succeed, the prime minister said in an address to the nation.

While Imran Khan had indeed been increasingly confrontational against the current dispensation, was arresting him the only way to secure peace? The arrest appears to have only reinforced the perception that another civilian government has joined with unelected powers to eliminate a popular political leader simply because he threatens his individual interests.

There is no doubt that angst exists against the ruling establishment in Pakistan, the fault lines existing in the country are many. He hoped that a flexible Taliban in Afghanistan would be in his interest, but that has not happened and the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is still actively operating from safe havens there and, at the same time, l economy is battered and debt is on the rise. Imran Khan’s arrest led to a further drop in the Pakistani rupee which touched Rs 300 against the US dollar. Food, fertilizer, and fuel are all at the heights of life and are slowly slipping out of reach for a majority of the population. It is now increasingly difficult for the economy to survive this increased political instability.

However, despite Imran Khan’s popularity, his followers are unlikely to literally be able to enter the corps commander’s house in Lahore which will naturally be protected by armed guards and snatch his belongings. The possibilities of this happening at the official residence of the commander of the 4th corps, who has the 10th and 11th infantry divisions under his command, are practically impossible unless the army itself is divided or the riots be initiated and managed by the establishment.

In a twist to current events, Pakistan’s Supreme Court overturned Imran Khan’s arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case on the evening of May 11 and ordered his release. The three-member bench that passed the orders on Thursday included Pakistan’s Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial. The Supreme Court then sent him to the Police Lines Guest House in Islamabad and ordered that he be brought before the Magistrate’s Court again the following day. The Islamabad High Court on Friday granted the former prime minister broad protection from arrest in several court cases against him. The options now are that he be released or re-arrested in another case that could even incite violence.

However, Pakistan has a history where the very credibility of the Chief Justice has been called into question. The role of the military, the center of power in Pakistan, will now come under scrutiny. If the judgment is accepted and new elections are announced, it will undoubtedly be a clear victory for Imran Khan and the PTI. General Asim Munir, who took over from General Qamar Javed Bajwa in November 2022 and was previously dismissed as ISI chief by Imran Khan in June 2019, will he assert himself now or is there there a division in the army? There are also rumors regarding the role of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, who could emerge as the man at the helm of the levers of power.

The scenarios therefore go from one extreme to the other: Imran Khan walks free and new elections are ordered but happy endings are rare in Pakistan as he seems to be heading for greater disorder or Imran Khan is re-arrested as he faces a host of charges and is branded as anti-national and the status quo remains with regard to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). They remain in place with the support of the army. The protest movement which has signs of being staged is taking on a form of its own and there is widespread arson and looting a strong division of opinions in the political regime and unrest in the streets , which leads the military to decide to intervene and impose martial law once again. To compound all these scenarios, there is the role of the Pakistani President to whom Arif Alvi belongs, who belongs to the PTI and the judiciary which considers itself independent.

There is no doubt that the degree of popularity that Imran Khan enjoys, whether due to his cricketing background or his personal charisma, is very high. The ruling dispensation believes that by labeling him and his supporters as anti-national elements, that support will diminish and the case for banning him from running for office will be watertight.

With regard to India, the issues of Pakistan’s implosion have been discussed by several analysts over the years. The simplest answer is to let Pakistan continue its downward spiral. To quote Sun Tzu: The supreme art of war is to subjugate the enemy without fighting.

There is no doubt that the civil war and the breakup of Pakistan will have serious repercussions on security because there is always a fear that the ruling dispensation, namely the military in this case, will try to divert attention either by increasing tensions along the Line of Control or by carrying out certain terrorist strikes in India which may result in cascading escalation stages.

It is therefore important for India to guard against such possibilities by keeping the line of control secure and intact, which will demonstrate to the international community that it is a responsible power.

The author is a retired Major General in the Indian Army. The opinions expressed are personal.

