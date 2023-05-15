Jokowi is not interested in meeting Surya Paloh





Bisnis.comJAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) spoke about his relationship with the General Chairman (Ketum) of the Nasdem party Surya Palo which would be broken. This was conveyed in response to a question from Surya Paloh, who felt that her party was no longer needed by the Jokowi-Ma’ruf Amin government. “[Hubungan kami sejauh ini] I’m normal, I’m normal,” he said during a gathering at Angke Kapuk (TWA) Natural Tourist Park on Monday (5/15/2023). Separately, the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia admitted that he had not scheduled a meeting with the captain of the dark blue political party. “There is not yet [rencana bertemu],” he said. Indeed, the Head of State also declared that he did not exclude the possibility of a reshuffle (reshuffle) so that the ranks of ministers are filled only by professionals and coalition political parties supporting the government. “Yes of course [ada reshuffle]concluded Jokowi. Not so long ago, the General Chairman of the NasDem party, Surya Paloh, felt that his party was no longer necessary for the government of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Even so, NasDem still supports the government. Surya said that, from a normative point of view, the NasDem was no longer necessary for the government. However, he did not think normatively in supporting Jokowi. “I think if you think normatively, [NasDem] no need. But don’t just think of it normatively. I support President Jokowi, not in a prescriptive, not linear approach,” Surya said during a broadcast on CNN Indonesia’s YouTube channel, quoted Wednesday (05/10/2023). He said the NasDem was not a new party for Jokowi. It supports Jokowi not only from 2019 but since 2014. Surya claims that NasDem is using all their power to win Jokowi in the presidential elections of 2014 and 2019. Therefore, it is impossible for them not to support the former governor of DKI Jakarta until the end of his term as head of government and of State. “Maybe the first person to get sick with stomach pain, if you see a trend that is not good in President Jokowi’s eligibility, is definitely myself and NasDem,” he said. he declares. He explained that NasDem chose to stay loyal, even though he was later sidelined because he wanted to show real political morality. NasDem, he continued, supports Jokowi not just for a moment. “There is a moral here. There are values [nilai]. Not just pragmatism. The friends who came [ke koalisi pemerintahan]Golkar, Gerindra and PAN, the results of my discussions with President Jokowi,” Surya explained. For information, lately the relations between Jokowi and NasDem, in particular Surya Paloh, have been tense. Early last month, when Jokowi invited the general chairs of his partisan political parties, Surya Paloh was not invited. Even if in fact NasDem is still part of the Jokowi-Maruf Amin government coalition.

