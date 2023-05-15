US special advocate slams FBI’s handling of 2016 Trump-Russia probe





[1/2] U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during his final campaign event at Devos Place in Grand Rapids, Michigan, U.S. November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

WASHINGTON, May 15 (Reuters) – The FBI lacked “real evidence” to investigate Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and relied too much on advice provided by Trump’s political opponents to fuel the investigation, it said. US Special Counsel John Durham in a report released Monday. .

The report marks the end of a four-year investigation launched in May 2019 when then-Attorney General William Barr appointed veteran prosecutor Durham to investigate potential missteps by the FBI in launching his “Crossfire Hurricane” preliminary investigation of potential contacts. between Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.

That Hurricane Crossfire investigation would then go to Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who in March 2019 concluded there was no evidence of a criminal conspiracy between the Trumps 2016 campaign and Russia.

In its new 306-page report, Durham concluded that US intelligence and law enforcement had no “real evidence” of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia prior to the launch of Crossfire Hurricane.

He also accused the office of treating the 2016 Trump investigation differently from other politically sensitive investigations, including several involving Trump’s Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

For example, he said Clinton and other officials had received defensive briefings about being possible targets of foreign interference, while Trump had received no such briefings before the FBI did. opened investigations into four members of his campaign.

“The Department and the FBI failed in their important duty of strict loyalty to the law in connection with certain events and activities described in this report,” Durham wrote.

“Senior FBI officials demonstrated a serious lack of analytical rigor with respect to the information they received, particularly information from politically affiliated individuals and entities.”

In response to the report, the FBI said it had already implemented dozens of corrective actions that had been in place for some time.

Durham’s report was delivered to Congress on Monday without redactions, after being delivered to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday. Republican House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan said on Twitter that he had invited Durham to testify about his report next week.

Durham’s findings are likely to become political fodder for Trump, who plans to run for re-election in 2024 despite criminal charges in New York and two federal investigations led by Special Counsel Jack Smith that examine both conservation Trump’s classified records and his role in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump had hoped Durham would release his report before the 2020 election, in what he believed would be a blow to President Joe Biden’s campaign. Trump said on social media Monday that he was pleased with the results of Durham’s report.

But Durham’s investigation has largely failed to make a significant impact, after two separate juries acquitted the two defendants he tried to prosecute in 2022.

In a case brought by Durham, a Washington, D.C. jury acquitted former Hillary Clinton campaign attorney Michael Sussmann of lying to the FBI when he met with the bureau in September 2016 to share advice on possible communications between Trump’s company and a Russian bank.

The Durham investigation suffered another major setback a few months later, when a Virginia jury acquitted Russian researcher Igor Danchenko of charges of lying to the FBI when questioned about sources of information he had provided which formed part of a document known as the “Steele file”.

The document, written by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, made allegations about links between Trump’s 2016 election campaign and Russia and contained salacious details – many of which have never been substantiated.

An investigation by the Justice Department’s inspector general later revealed that the FBI continued to rely on unsubstantiated allegations in the Steele dossier when it sought court-approved warrant applications to surveil communications from Carter Page, a former Trump campaign adviser.

Durham successfully secured a guilty plea against former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith, who was named in the inspector general’s report, for altering an email used to substantiate a government wiretap request for Page.

Durham’s report released on Monday echoed many of the concerns the inspector general had previously raised about the rigor of the FBI’s process for asking the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court for wiretap requests.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; additional reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sarah N. Lynch

Thomson Reuters

Sarah N. Lynch is Reuters senior reporter covering the US Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. During her time on the beat, she covered everything from the Mueller report to the use of federal agents to suppress protesters at the sequel to George Floyds. murder, the rampant spread of COVID-19 in prisons, and the department’s lawsuits following the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-special-counsel-faults-fbis-handling-2016-trump-russia-probe-2023-05-15/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos