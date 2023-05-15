Strong China-Eritrea relations are essential for regional peace and international fairness (Xi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcoming ceremony for President Isaias Afwerki of the State of Eritrea at the square in front of the east entrance of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on May 15, 2023. Photo: Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with President Isaias Afwerki of the state of Eritrea in Beijing on Monday, with Chinese analysts saying China-Africa relations are crucial amid turmoil in the world and further promoting ties with Eritrea, which is subject to sanctions by the United States and which also occupies a geopolitically important position on the continent, is a signal to the world that China will stand firmly with the developing countries of Africa as well as the rest of the world despite the pressure and disruptions of the hegemonic power.

Experts said Afwerki’s visit is expected to give new impetus to bilateral cooperation in infrastructure construction, telecommunications, agriculture, mining, fisheries, health and governance to promote the high-quality construction of the Belt and Road Initiative and the peaceful and stable development of the Horn of Africa.

Hailing the deep traditional friendship between China and Eritrea, Xi said during the meeting with Afwerki that the two countries would mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations on May 24, according to Xinhua News Agency, and that during the For the past 30 years, China and Eritrea have always trusted and supported each other.

“China views and develops bilateral relations with Eritrea from a strategic and long-term perspective, and is a reliable friend of Eritrea,” Xi said.

China and Eritrea have a deep friendship of mutual support in difficult times. Afwerki has a special connection to China because he received military education and training here in 1967. That experience played an important role in helping him lead Eritrea’s independence movement, Liu said. Qinghai, a professor at the Institute of African Studies at Zhejiang Normal University. Global Times Monday.

As Eritrea is located in the northernmost part of East Africa and the Horn of Africa, bordering Ethiopia to the south, Sudan to the west, Djibouti to the southeast and making facing Yemen and Saudi Arabia across the Red Sea, Liu said Eritrea’s strategic location is very important and has a unique influence in the Horn of Africa region.

Xi said at the meeting that “in the face of the current international situation, which is full of instability and uncertainty, a healthy relationship between China and Eritrea not only serves the common and long-term interests of the two countries , but is also of great importance”. to regional peace and international fairness and justice,” and pledged to advance China’s strategic partnership with Eritrea.

China appreciates Eritrea’s long-standing adherence to an independent foreign policy, firmly supports Eritrea in exploring a development path suited to its national conditions, firmly supports Eritrea in safeguarding its sovereignty, security and development interests, and oppose external interference in Eritrea’s internal affairs and the imposition of unilateral sanctions, the Chinese president said.

Standing with Africa

Xi said China stands ready to share its experience with Eritrea in national governance, jointly oppose unilateralism and bullying, and safeguard the common interests of the two countries and each other. other developing countries.

Eritrea also borders Djibouti, a country that hosts China’s overseas logistics base which supports the Chinese Navy in carrying out anti-piracy missions authorized by the UN Security Council in the relevant regions, and the Observers believe that African countries in the region are highly motivated to further develop relations with China to seek development and security, with some of them under threat of US pressure and sanctions.

Eritrea and neighboring Ethiopia on March 21 rejected a US State Department ruling that their armies, along with all parties to the concluded conflict in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, had committed “crimes of war”. Ethiopia’s foreign ministry called the US claims “inflammatory” and “untimely”, while the Eritrean foreign ministry said they were “unsubstantiated and defamatory”, Reuters reported.

In November 2021, Eritrea condemned the sanctions imposed on its military and other individuals and entities based in Eritrea by the United States, calling them a continuation of Washington’s “erroneous and hostile policy”.

Unlike the United States, China shows a completely different attitude towards African countries in the region and helps them achieve peace and promote development through cooperation.

“China stands ready to work with Eritrea to advance mutually beneficial cooperation and achieve common development through various frameworks and platforms, such as the Belt and Road Initiative, China Cooperation Forum Africa and the Prospects for Peace and Development in the Horn of Africa,” Xi told the Eritrean president.

China supports Chinese enterprises to invest and do business in Eritrea, and stands ready to strengthen cooperation in infrastructure construction, telecommunications, agriculture, mining and fisheries, and will continue to send high-level medical teams and agricultural experts to Eritrea, Xi said.

Special and strong friendship

Liu said, “Afwerki has a deep understanding and insight into the international and regional situation. It shares similar views with China on maintaining independence, maintaining political and social stability, and exploring its own development path. reception, sending a signal to the world that China and Eritrea jointly oppose power politics and hegemony, protect the common interests of developing countries, and uphold international fairness and justice.

During the meeting with Xi, Afwerki spoke of his special bond with China that has lasted for more than half a century, saying the Eritrean people will never forget the valuable support the Chinese people have given to independence and liberation of Eritrea.

Afwerki said China is a big country. Since the founding of the People’s Republic of China, the country has become a world power, making outstanding contributions to peace and the development of mankind, he said.

“The emphasis on strengthening Sino-Eritrean bilateral relations also reflects China’s willingness to continue to strengthen friendly cooperation with African countries. As the United States has continuously sent senior officials to Africa to exert its influence recently, China will further strengthen its traditional and close friendship with African countries,” said He Wenping, director of the African studies section at the Institute of West Asian and East African Studies. Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, to the Global Times on Monday.

Xi thanked Eritrea for its support and assistance to China during its recent evacuation of Chinese citizens from Sudan, which once again demonstrated the deep friendship between the two countries. He called for more measures to improve people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

Afwerki said any attempt to contain or suppress China’s development is doomed to failure. The evolution of the international order is at a critical stage and African countries still face hegemony and unfair and unjust treatment. The international community hopes and believes that China will make greater contributions to human development and progress, as well as international fairness and justice.

Eritrea hopes to strengthen cooperation with China and believes that the strategic partnership between Eritrea and China will help Eritrea achieve national economic and social development, Afwerki said.