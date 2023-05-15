Turkey heads for a second round of elections between Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu





ANKARA’s incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will face main opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu in a run-off election on May 28 after none of the candidates crossed the 50 percent threshold in the first round on Sunday. Turkey’s High Election Commission announced the unofficial results on Monday afternoon local time. Board chief Ahmet Yener said Erdogan won 49.51% of the vote, finishing the race almost five percentage points ahead of Kilicdaroglu, whose vote share stood at 44.88%. Far-right fringe candidate Sinan Ogan, meanwhile, won 5.17% of the vote. In televised remarks, Yener announced that the campaign for the second round was open. He added that the counting of absentee ballots was still ongoing but the remaining uncounted ballots could not bring any favorites over the threshold. Door-to-door voting saw a higher turnout at 88.92% than in previous legislative and presidential elections, according to early figures. Official results will be announced on Friday. Monday’s announcement follows a long night that saw the rival campaigns of Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu each claim the lead in Sunday’s high-stakes presidential elections. Erdogan, who took the lead in the unofficial feedback carried by both the state-run Anadolu news agency and Anka, who is close to the opposition, maintained the gap until the end of the vote. Addressing his supporters at his party’s headquarters in Ankara early on Monday, Erdogan said the Alliance of Nations led by his ruling party emerged victorious in the parliamentary elections and seemed confident about the upcoming run-off. Kilicdaroglu, meanwhile, expressed his hope of winning the second round in televised remarks in Ankara early Monday. We will surely, surely win the second round of elections. In the next 15 days, we will do our best together with our nation to bring justice to Turkey, he said. The Turkish stock market fell significantly on Monday morning following the results. According to an unofficial tally announced on Monday, the Erdogans Alliance of Nations took control of the parliament by securing 322 seats from the 600-seat chamber. The CHP-led People’s Alliance, in turn, won 213 seats and the left-wing alliance led by the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party won 65 seats. The runoff gives the opposition its best chance to topple Erdogan, the longest-serving president in Turkey’s modern history. Inflation, the economy and refugees were top voter concerns following the devastating earthquakes that hit Turkey in February. The 2023 elections are considered the most important in Turkey’s modern history both domestically and internationally. Erdogan, seen as an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has hijacked Ankara’s foreign policy away from its NATO allies, including the United States. Kilicdaroglu engaged in a spat with Russia on the eve of the vote, accusing the Kremlin of interfering in the election by fabricating videos and plotting against an opposition candidate. Moscow retaliated by calling the opposition source a “liar” as Erdogan came to Putin’s defense. This is a developing story and will be updated.

