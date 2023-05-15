Prosecutor ends FBI Trump-Russia probe with heavy criticism, but no new charges





WASHINGTON (AP) A special prosecutor ended his four-year probe into possible FBI misconduct in his probe into Russia’s ties to Donald Trump’s campaign in 2016 with harsh criticism of the office, but a meager criminal record far short of the predictions of past presidents would uncover the crime of the century.

The report released Monday by Special Counsel John Durham represents the long-awaited culmination of an investigation that Trump and his allies say would uncover massive wrongdoing by law enforcement and intelligence agencies. Instead, Durham’s investigation yielded disappointing results, with prosecutors securing a guilty plea from a little-known FBI employee, but losing the only two criminal cases they brought to trial.

The roughly 300-page report lists what Durham says are a series of FBI and Justice Department missteps as investigators embark on a politically explosive investigation into the heat of the 2016 election into whether the campaign Trump colluded with Russia to swing the result. He criticized the FBI for launching a full-fledged investigation based on raw, unanalyzed and unsubstantiated intelligence, saying the speed with which it did so deviated from the norm. And he said investigators repeatedly relied on confirmation bias, ignoring or rationalizing evidence that undermined their premise of a Trump-Russia conspiracy as they pushed the investigation forward.

Again, the FBI’s failure to critically analyze information that ran counter to the Trump/Russia collusive relationship narrative exposed throughout Crossfire Hurricane is extremely troubling, according to the report. Crossfire Hurricane was the FBI’s code name for its investigation.

The impact of Durham’s report, while harshly critical of the FBI, is likely mitigated by Durham’s spotty prosecution record and the fact that many of the seven-year-old episodes it cites have already been thoroughly reviewed by the Inspector General of the Department of Justice. The FBI has also long announced dozens of remedial measures. Still, Durham’s findings are likely to amp up FBI scrutiny at a time when Trump is once again seeking the White House and provide fresh fodder for congressional Republicans who have launched their own investigation into the alleged weaponization of the FBI and the Department of Justice.

The FBI released a letter to Durham outlining the changes it has made, including measures to ensure the accuracy of covert surveillance apps to eavesdrop on suspected terrorists and spies. He also pointed out that the report focused on past leadership.

Had these reforms been in place in 2016, the missteps identified in the report could have been avoided. This report reinforces the importance of ensuring that the FBI continues to do its job with the thoroughness, objectivity and professionalism that the American people deserve and rightfully expect, the FBI said in a statement.

Durham, the former U.S. Attorney in Connecticut, was appointed in 2019 by Trump Attorney General William Barr shortly after Special Counsel Robert Mueller completed his investigation into whether the 2016 Trump campaign had been colluding with Russia to move the election result into its service.

The Mueller investigation resulted in approximately three dozen criminal charges, including the conviction of half a dozen Trump associates, and concluded that Russia intervened on behalf of Trump’s campaigns and that the campaign had welcomed the help. But Muellers’ team failed to discover that they had in fact conspired to influence the election, creating an opening for critics of the inquiry, including Barr himself, to complain that she had been launched without a proper base.

The initial Russia investigation was opened in July 2016 after the FBI learned from an Australian diplomat that a Trump campaign associate named George Papadopoulos had claimed to know about the dirt the Russians had on Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. in the form of hacked emails.

But revelations in the following months exposed flaws in the investigation, including errors and omissions in Justice Department requests to listen to a former Trump campaign aide, Carter Page, as well as the trust of the FBI in a dossier of uncorroborated or discredited information compiled. by an ex-British spy, Christopher Steele.

Durhams’ team digs deeper into those errors, finding that investigators failed to substantiate a single substantive allegation in the so-called Steele dossier and ignored or rationalized what it claims was exculpatory information that Trump associates provided to confidential FBI informants.

Durham’s mandate was to review government decisions and identify possible misconduct, in the early days of the Trump-Russia investigation. His nomination was cheered by Trump, who in a 2019 interview with Fox News said Durham was supposed to be the smartest and the best. He and his supporters hoped it would expose a deep state conspiracy within the upper echelons of the FBI and other agencies to derail the presidency and Trump’s candidacy.

Durham and his team cast a wide net, interviewing senior FBI, Justice Department and CIA officials. In his first year on the job, he traveled with Barr to Italy to meet with government officials as Trump himself asked the Australian prime minister and other leaders for help with the investigation. Weeks before his December 2020 resignation as attorney general, Barr appointed Durham special counsel to the Justice Department to ensure he would continue his work in a Democratic administration.

The slow pace of the investigation angered Trump, who berated Barr before leaving office to find out where a report was that would not be released for several years. By the end of the Trump administration, only one criminal case had been filed, while the abrupt departure of Durham’s deputy principal in the final months of Trump’s tenure raised questions about whether the team was in sync.

Despite expectations that Durham could indict senior government officials, his team produced only three prosecutions. A former FBI attorney has pleaded guilty to altering an email the FBI relied on to ask to listen to a former Trump campaign aide. Two other defendants, a Clinton campaign attorney and an analyst for a Russian-American think tank, were both acquitted of lying to the FBI.

