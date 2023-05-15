Mr. Joko Widodo, you are becoming reckless!





Economic News, Jakarta – Ummat Party Syuro Council Chairman Amien Rais is convinced that Jokowi still wants a term as president. This was said by Amien commenting on Jokowi’s political speech in front of his volunteers during the Musra event at Istora Senayan a few days ago. “Jokowi’s speech, in my view, was basically ‘yes. Choose me, choose me again. “It looked like Jokowi felt the most qualified and deserved a third extension of his presidency,” said Amien Rais. The former president of MPR RI felt that Jokowi in his speech seemed to have underestimated the current presidential candidates. In fact, Amien saw the Musra event as just a trick to convince Jokowi that he deserved another term. “These presidential candidates, according to Jokowi, don’t really carry much weight. The machinations of the paid volunteers supporting Jokowi are all too obvious, they continue to garner support while expecting increasingly negative political developments. . The retired FISIPOL UGM professor believes Jokowi has actually become more reckless in recruiting paid volunteers to smooth the presidential term extension. “It’s actually a demonstration and the attractions of Jokowi actually become reckless, the intervention of Jokowi by the abuse of official power and authority, the result, I think, is even more striking all the strategies built by its paid thinkers,” he said. Amien did not forget to remind Jokowi to emulate Megawati Soekarnoputri and Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono so that he is ready to cede his power to other potential leaders. “So, Mr. Joko Widodo, you are waiting for the day of political accounts, which, God willing, will surely hit you, for example, Mrs. Mega and SBY before the end of their term,” he concluded. Also read: OJK collaborates with BPKP to improve governance in the financial sector

