Villagers Demand Donald Trump Stop Using Their Music – Rolling Stone





Victor Wills, the lead singer of one of Donald Trump’s ostensibly favorite bands, the Village People, is once again calling on Trump to stop using his music.

A letter from Village People executive (and Willis’ wife) Karen Willis specifically calls out a recent Mar-a-Lago video showing Trump dancing with Village People’s “Macho Man” while a group of people – dressed as the Village People – dance behind him.

In his letter (addressed to Trump attorney Joe Tacopina), Willis called the performance “unauthorized” and said, following the video, “many fans, as well as the general public, believe in wrong” that the Village People delivered the performance. As such, Willis claimed the performance violated the Lanham Act, a copyright law that protects trademark owners “against use of similar marks if such use is likely to cause consumer confusion.

Willis asserted that US trademark law “protects against unauthorized use of Village People’s likeness and trade dress.” Admittedly, the use of the group’s image and likeness at Mar-a-Lago was not permitted. Although my husband condoned your client’s use of his Village People music, we cannot allow such use by him to cause public confusion as to the endorsement.

Trump’s use of Village People hits like “YMCA” and “Macho Man” have been a frequent (and surreal) part of the soundtrack to his campaign rallies and events over the years. Victor Willis indeed tolerated it for a while, writing on Facebook in February 2020 that he hadn’t asked Trump to stop because “our music isn’t used for specific endorsement.”

But Willis’ tone changed in June 2020 amid the uprising against racial injustice and Trump’s demand that law enforcement clear peaceful protesters from Lafayette Square in Washington DC with tear gas, batons and explosive devices so he could set up a photo op in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church. Editor’s Choice

“If Trump orders the US military to shoot his own citizens (on US soil), Americans will rise in such numbers outside the White House that he may be forced to resign before the election” , Willis wrote at the time. , adding, “And I ask that you no longer use my music at your gatherings, especially “YMCA” and “Macho Man”. Sorry, but I can’t look away anymore.

In her letter to Tacopina, Karen Willis “requested” that Trump “cease and desist from any unauthorized use of Village People’s likeness in association with the songs and his campaign (or in a personal capacity).” She continued: “Otherwise we will be forced to take legal action to prevent any further use, not only of Village People’s images and trade dress, but also of the music (and we would hate to have to) but such combination use causes public confusion and suggests approval.

Willis demanded that Trump and his attorneys respond to their cease and desist within 10 days. Tacopina’s office did not immediately return a request for comment.

Many artists have been frustrated with Trump’s use of their music over the years, although there’s not much they can do about it legally. Campaigns can secure special licenses from publishing giants BMI and ASCAP, which allow millions of songs to be publicly performed at campaign events. Artists, however, can work with BMI and ASCAP to remove their songs from under this umbrella, as the Rolling Stones did after Trump played some of their music at a rally in 2020.

