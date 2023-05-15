PM Modi to distribute around 71,000 date letters

New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute around 71,000 appointment letters on Tuesday to those joining various ministries and will also address them virtually.
The “Rozgar Mela” will be held in 45 locations across the country and recruitment is taking place in central government departments as well as state governments and UTs that support this initiative, according to an official statement.
The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join various positions such as gramin dak sevaks, post inspector, trade-ticket clerk, junior clerk-typist, junior accountant, track maintainer, assistant section clerk, lower division clerk, sub-prefect and tax assistants among others.
The Rozgar Mela is a step towards realizing the Prime Minister’s pledge to give job creation the highest priority, he said.
Dear reader,
Over the past four years, IsMojo has revolutionized the coverage of North East India with our crisp, impactful and unbiased coverage. And we don’t say that: you, our readers, say that about us. Thanks to you, we have become the largest independent multimedia digital news platform in North East India.
Now we need your help to sustain what you started.
We fiercely protect our independent status and wish to remain so: it helps us to deliver quality journalism, free from bias and agendas. Whether it’s traveling to the most remote areas to cover various issues or paying honest salaries to local journalists to encourage them, we spend our money where it counts.
Now we seek your support to remain truly independent, impartial and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we can’t do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
THANKS,
Karma Paljor
Managing Editor, eastmojo.com
It is expected to act as a catalyst in the creation of additional jobs and provide youth with meaningful opportunities for their empowerment and participation in national development.
New appointees will also have the opportunity to train through Karmayogi Prarambh, which is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various government departments, he added.
Read also | India plans repatriation of Kohinoor, colonial artefacts from UK: report
Related
Latest stories