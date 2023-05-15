Avinash Mohananey: ‘Imran is the common enemy of the United States, China and the Saudis’





IMAGE: Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan leads his Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters in Islamabad, May 26, 2022. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Former Intelligence Bureau officer Avinash Mohananey, who spent a lot of time in Pakistan on security assignments, tells Prasanna D Zore/Rediff.com why the US, China and Saudi Arabia hate Imran so much Khan and why, if at all, they would tacitly support his arrest.

What objective could the Pakistani army have achieved with the arrest of Imran Khan? Is there a strategic objective to his arrest?

He (Imran Khan) must be kept out of the election arena at all costs and only then (could the Pakistani government) announce an election because neither the Americans nor the Chinese nor the Saudis would want that he returns to the post of Prime Minister.

So how do you keep it out? He must be held responsible. He does not appear in court. He does not allow the procedure to continue. There are several corruption cases against him, but the courts are unable to move (against him).

And then in all available forums, he accuses the current Deputy Director General of the ISI, Major General Faisal Nazeer, of having tried to have him assassinated.

He managed to sow confusion among the Pakistani people, which significantly eroded the credibility of his armed forces. People believe it more than their army.

Who is Major General Faisal Nazeer, whom Imran Khan nicknamed “Dirty Harry”?

This man became Deputy Director General (of the ISI) after Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, the DG of the ISI, was transferred.

He (Nazeer) had worked under the current Pakistan Army Chief, General Asim Munir, when the latter was DG, ISI. This (counterintelligence, ISI) is the crucial cell in Pakistan because it deals with the whole political landscape of the country. That’s why this man (Nazeer) becomes important.

General Asim Munir brought his own man to the post and thereafter this (the feud between Imran Khan and the army) kept going on.

The problem is that Imran Khan is not happy with the selection of the (incumbent) army chief (General Asim Munir). Neither Khan nor General (Qamar Javed) Bajwa (Munir’s predecessor) was interested in him (Munir) becoming the leader of the army.

Nawaz Sharif wanted him (Munir) so he told his brother (outgoing Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif) to make Munir the head of the Pakistani army.

Imran is afraid Nazeer has a lot of tricks up his sleeve. There have been numerous audio-video leaks (showing Imran Khan in a bad light) on social media which made Imran Khan worried about this man.

IMAGE: General Asim Munir succeeded General Qamar Javed Bajwa as head of the Pakistani army on November 29, 2022. Photograph: Courtesy of ISPR

What are the chances that Pakistan will again see a military dictatorship take over?

If it was a few years ago, I would have said right away that this should have happened. It is very difficult to say because it would be a very bad decision if the current army chief did that.

Pakistan’s economy is in a continuous downward spiral. It’s on the verge of default. Negotiations with the IMF (International Monetary Fund) are continuing. Now, why would the military end up in another mess (imposing a dictatorship) when they already have so much to do?

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan insurgency is wreaking havoc in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Pakistan’s fourth largest province by size and third by population) in its northwestern region. Then they (the army) also have to deal with the insurgency in Balochistan.

You saw the kind of attack that took place at the Peshawar Mosque (January 30, 2023) where over nearly 80 people were killed. If the army was in power, all the anger would have been directed at it and the people would also have blamed the army for this terrorist attack.

If there were to be a dictatorship in Pakistan today, people would completely lose faith in the military and their so-called war on terror.

Can we assume that America, China and Saudi Arabia could be behind the decision of the Pakistani army to arrest Imran Khan?

Imran Khan happens to be a common enemy of all; no one wants him to come to power.

But to say that all these players conspired together against Imran Khan and got him arrested would be in the realm of conjecture, but the possibilities cannot be ruled out.

Americans are unhappy with Imran Khan because he was uncooperative during the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan. The fact that Imran Khan said in one of his public speeches that the Taliban had finally succeeded in breaking the chains of slavery (after the departure of American troops from Afghanistan) was not welcomed at all. by Americans.

When he was ousted from power, Imran Khan again blamed his ouster on America’s gates. Faced with this animosity, the Americans do not trust him at all.

Interestingly, nearly 80-90% of Pakistan’s textile exports go to the United States, and Pakistan is highly dependent on financial support from the United States. In fact, America grants a lot of customs concessions to Pakistani exports, which makes them competitive in Western markets.

Moreover, the biggest vote in the IMF (with which Pakistan negotiates concessional loans to overcome its economic crisis) belongs to the United States and other Western countries and therefore Pakistan cannot afford to annoy them. But Imran Khan was quite belligerent when the Americans withdrew from Afghanistan.

Conversely, this narrative runs counter to America in Pakistan because people blame America for everything that happened to their country and Imran Khan cleverly exploited this anti-American sentiment to boost his popularity. among the Pakistani people.

China is against him because he would openly accuse Hamza, the son of Shehbaz Sharif, of having traveled to China to collect bribes under the CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) project on contracts given to Chinese companies.

He launched investigations against Hamza when he was Prime Minister of Pakistan. For this reason, the CPEC project has been almost at a standstill for the past four years; China wanted the CPEC project to be expedited so that it could prevent Americans from entering Pakistan.

If Imran Khan comes to power, they are not sure that he will not again act as a stumbling block to China’s strategic interests in Pakistan and Afghanistan. So they too are not very comfortable with Imran Khan.

The Saudis are not happy with Imran Khan because of his efforts to create another bloc of Islamic organizations in the UN with the help of Turkey and Malaysia. He was trying to create an alternative to the OIC (Organization of Islamic Countries), a bloc of Islamic countries over which the Saudis dominate and which is dominated and financed by Saudi petro dollars. The OCI has its headquarters in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudis took this as an affront to Imran Khan and would not be very happy to see him return to power in Pakistan.

What impact could the violence in Pakistan have on India and what precautions should we take given the ensuing situation there?

It is not a festive period for India.

If Pakistan is collapsing – as it is gradually collapsing – then you will see the rise of extremist religious elements there. Extremist religious elements have no love for India. And these people can also create problems for us.

These elements can vitiate the narrative in Pakistan versus India. So whatever peace movement we do at a later stage will be difficult for any political leadership (in Pakistan) to accept.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rediff.com/news/interview/avinash-mohananey-imran-is-the-common-enemy-of-us-china-saudis/20230515.htm

