Village residents threaten to sue Donald Trump over lookalike group – Billboard





Disco legends Village People sent a cease and desist letter to Donald Trump on Monday, threatening him with legal action against a costume-clad tribute band at his Mar-a-Lago resort that allegedly performed Macho Man and other hit songs without permission.

In the letter, Karen Willis (wife of Village People singer Victor Willis) warned Trump attorneys that such performances potentially violated federal trademark law by tricking consumers into thinking the real band was playing at the old station. seaside of the presidents.

Since a video of Mar-a-Lago’s performance was posted on Twitter last week, Willis said the band had been inundated with messages on social media from people who thought they were the real Village People. .

The performance has and continues to confuse the audience as to why Village People would even engage in such a performance. We didn’t, Willis wrote in the letter, obtained by Billboard. Although my husband condoned your client’s use of his Village People music, we cannot allow such use by him to create public confusion as to the endorsement.

In a statement to Billboard on Monday, Trump attorney Joseph Tacopina said, “I will only deal with the attorney for the Village People, if they have one, not the wife of any of the members. “But they should be grateful that President Trump allowed them to find their name in the press. I haven’t heard their name in decades. Glad to hear they’re still around.”

Top artists have long resented the use of their music by politicians, especially conservatives. Foo Fighters and John Mellencamp criticized John McCain for using their music in the 2008 presidential election, and Neil Young, Guns N Roses, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna and the estate of Tom Petty have all spoken out about the use of their music at campaign events for Trump. .

Willis even complained about it once. In June 2020, angered by Trump’s use of police forces to clear protesters from Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C., Willis took to social media to demand the president stop playing his music at events. .

Due to the complex multitude of general licenses that govern the public performance of music, it is actually more complicated than expected for artists to prevent politicians from playing their music at rallies. Often, artists do not have a clear path to take formal legal action and must instead complain to the court of public opinion.

But in this week’s letter, Willis says a live performance by a tribute band dressed to look like Village People – a construction worker, a cowboy, a policeman, etc. – crossed the line into a clearer violation of the law by suggesting the band approved of it.

Your customer is hereby informed that US trademark law protects against unauthorized use of Village People’s likeness and trade dress, Willis wrote. Admittedly, the use of the band’s image and likeness at Mar-A-Lago was not permitted.

If such performances do not stop, Willis has clearly threatened legal action: we will be forced to take legal action to prevent any further use, not only of Village People’s image and trade dress, but also music (and we would hate to have to), but such combined use confuses the minds of the public and suggests approval.

The letter gave Trump 10 days to respond.

