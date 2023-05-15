Letter from Xi reflecting China’s agony





The author is the head of China Institute of JoongAng Ilbo and CEO of China Lab.



In China, a new school year begins in the fall. College students who graduate summer are already in a job war. Last year and this year, the Down to the Countryside from the Cultural Revolution movement is again recommended for college graduates. Chinese media published a letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier this month. This was Xi’s response to a letter from a student representative of China Agricultural University. Xi started the letter, I am very happy that you go deep into the fields and farms and work there to understand people’s livelihoods and refine your studies. The Chinese president wrote: In the letter, you said that young people learn the truth, become one with the crowd, and suffer willfully by going deep into the countryside. You are doing the good job. Young Chinese in the new era should have this spirit. Some have criticized it as version 2.0 of the Down to the Countryside movement, which started in 1968 and sent 17 million young intellectuals to rural areas over 10 years. At that time, Chairman Mao said, “Young intellectuals should go to the countryside and learn from the poor peasants. The main reason for this encouragement was that the economy had been destroyed by the madness of the Cultural Revolution and could not provide jobs for young people. Last year, when 10.76 million college graduates couldn’t find jobs on time, the Down to the Countryside movement picked up again. China’s Ministry of Education has issued a notice encouraging university graduates to find jobs in rural areas. Chinese media also shed light on the Go West program, urging people to travel to underdeveloped western regions. It is the same this year. This summer, 11.58 million students will graduate from college, 820,000 more than last year. But finding a job is not easy, with China’s unemployment rate for young people aged 16 to 24 hitting a record high of 19.6% in March. In addition to the aftermath of Covid-19, the main cause of unemployment is the deterioration of the business environment in China. Lately in China, the search for spies targeting foreign companies is ongoing. In the name of national security, employees and managers of foreign companies are often investigated for espionage. It is not surprising that China’s economic growth is slowing down, due to the structure of foreign companies forced to leave China. As a result, young unemployed people become a social anxiety detonator that can explode at any time. The letter sent by Xi to check on students around China Youth Day on May 4 contained his growing concerns.

