Don’t believe Donald Trump: failure to raise the debt ceiling would be disastrous





President Joe Biden and Republican leaders in Congress are expected to resume discussions on Tuesday on ways to raise the debt ceiling before the time comes when the US government will not be able to meet all of its obligations, according to reports. financial. I remain optimistic because I am a congenital optimist, Biden told reporters on Sunday. On Monday, however, Kevin McCarthy, the Speaker of the House, struck a very different note. I still think they were way off, McCarthy told NBC News. It doesn’t seem to me yet that they want a deal.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the dreaded X-Date, when the government no longer has enough cash to pay everything and should start prioritizing certain payments or defaulting on some of its outstanding debts, could come as soon as June 1. On Sunday, the Financial Times reported that possible elements of a bipartisan agreement to raise the debt ceiling include applying unspent COVID relief funds to pay down public debt and speeding up the clearance process for major investment projects. But Republicans are also demanding spending cuts that go far beyond reallocating idle COVID funds; among them the repeal of Bidens student debt relief program and the imposition of work requirements on some Medicaid recipients. Moreover, a typically destructive intervention by Donald Trump further complicated matters.

Speaking to Republican members of Congress at his town hall on CNN last week, Trump said: If they don’t give you massive cuts, you’ll have to default. He also played down the consequences of defaulting, commenting: It could be really bad, it could be maybe nothing. Maybe it’s a bad week or a bad day who knows? Trump is not a party to the negotiations, but McCarthy, the key player on the Republican side, has long been beholden to his party’s MAGA wing and to Trump himself. (Who could forget McCarthy’s trip to Mar-a-Lago just three weeks after the Jan. 6 uprising?) Now Trump is pressuring Republican leaders, urging them to burn down the building if their demands aren’t met, and a few House GOP wingnuts echo his statement. (Kevin Hern, the Oklahoma congressman who chairs the Republican review committee, told Axios he agreed with Trump.) Although McCarthy said a flaw is not a option, Trump’s intervention makes it even less likely that the president will agree to a compromise. before something serious happens, like a sell-off in financial markets or a downgrade of US debt by a rating agency worried about a possible default.

We know that results of this nature are possible because they have already happened. In 2011, a year after the Tea Party revolution handed control of the House to the GOP, Republicans demanded deep spending cuts in exchange for agreeing to raise the debt ceiling, and the dispute n It was resolved only two days before the date the Treasury Department said its borrowing authority would be exhausted. As the deadline approached, financial markets colluded and rating agency Standard & Poors subsequently downgraded US debt for the first time in history. It’s worth keeping these events in mind when evaluating Trump’s outlandish claim that a default might not be a big deal. At the height of the 2011 crisis, the stock market fell nearly fifteen percent. At the Dow’s current level, a similar episode would see it fall about five thousand points, and, if the stalemate drags on after the X-Date, that would likely just be the beginning.

It is impossible to know for sure what would happen in these circumstances. But two Brookings Institution economists, Wendy Edelberg and Louise Sheiner, recently updated a 2021 study in which they looked at various scenarios. Edelberg and Sheiner referenced a contingency plan prepared by Obama’s Treasury Department in 2011 that would have seen the department prioritize payments to creditors and cut other forms of spending. Under the 2011 plan, there would be no defaults on Treasury securities, Edelberg and Sheiner wrote. The Treasury would continue to pay interest on these Treasury securities as they matured. And, as securities mature, the Treasury would pay off that principal by auctioning new securities for the same amount (and thus without increasing the overall stock of debt held by the public).

If the Biden administration enacts an updated version of the 2011 contingency plan, there would be no immediate default if the X-Date passes without an agreement to raise the debt ceiling. But the consequences would still be disastrous. As the Brookings study clearly shows, the US government would be thrown into chaos. By prioritizing payments to holders of public debt, it would be forced to cut spending in other areas by about a quarter or a third, if it also prioritized Social Security payments. Most likely, some government agencies would be forced to close, many federal employees would go unpaid, and the Treasury would face legal challenges over what it was and wasn’t funding.

While all of this was happening, investors were not sitting idly by. If the standoff were to drag on, market conditions would likely worsen day by day, Edelberg and Sheiner wrote. Concerns about a default would increase with mounting legal and political pressures… Concerns would increase about the direct negative economic effects of a sharp and prolonged federal spending cut. The Brookings authors didn’t elaborate on how severe the ultimate consequences of all this turbulence might be, but Mark Zandi, the chief economist at Moodys Analytics, did. You can see how this thing could really metastasize and destroy the entire financial system, which would ultimately wipe out the economy, Zandi told The Washington Post. In an interview with Reuters, Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase, said an actual default is potentially catastrophic.

Of course, these experts could be wrong and Trump could be right. He is, after all, someone who knows a thing or two about defaults. During his long business career, the hotels and casinos he owned defaulted on their loans and filed for bankruptcy protection six times, stiffening his creditors but somehow allowing him to another to escape with at least part of his fortune intact. Perhaps that’s why he thinks the consequences of a US default could be nil.

The United States government is not the Trump organization. The long-term consequences of failure to resolve the debt ceiling crisis may well be even more disastrous than the financial explosion and recession it would almost certainly produce in the short term. Even though Uncle Sam has racked up huge debts over the past two decades, US Treasuries have remained the safe asset of choice for global financial systems, the US dollar is still the world’s reserve currency and states United continue to be the main economic superpower. . The key to pulling off this feat of levitation has been the size and strength of the US economy, as well as investors’ belief that the US political system, for all its divisions and dysfunctions, would never do anything so stupid, self-defeating, and utterly unnecessary in allowing the government to default on its debts or even accept a situation in which such an outcome would appear to be a realistic possibility. With Trump cheering them on, Republicans are putting it all at risk, and some of them don’t even seem to realize it.

