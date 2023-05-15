Pakistan’s ruling party files complaint and protests against Imran Khan’s release





Supporters of Pakistan’s ruling coalition took part in a sit-in protest outside the Supreme Court as it filed a complaint against the judiciary over its decision to free former Prime Minister Imran Khan on corruption charges . Photo by Arshad Arbab/EPA-EFE

May 15 (UPI) — Pakistan’s ruling party on Monday filed a lawsuit against the Chief Justice of the Supreme Judicial Council, accusing him of acting politically in support of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The National Assembly on Monday approved a resolution to file a lawsuit against Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial as the Pakistan Democratic Movement, led by current Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Shariff, said the court had faded before the protests and politics in making his decision and ordering that Khan should be free while fighting corruption charges.

The PDM also staged a sit-in outside the Supreme Court on Monday, protesting what it calls the court granting a “blanket remedy” to Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, party.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the leader of the PDM, called for a sit-in on Friday. Police cleared protesters into the Serena intersection near the court on Monday afternoon.

“The district administration had decided to allow the PDM to demonstrate, but subject to the approval of the Interior Ministry,” the local administration said.

Khan alleged on Twitter on Sunday that the ruling government was rolling out a plan to jail his wife and keep him in jail for 10 years by accusing her of being responsible for the violent protests that followed his arrest, while eventually dismantling the PTI party.

He also described as a “drama” the plan to organize the protest sit-in.

“Never has the sanctity of the chadar and the dewaari chariot been violated as these criminals do,” he wrote. “It’s a deliberate attempt to instill so much fear in people that when they come to arrest me tomorrow, people won’t come out.”

Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Thursday ordered Khan’s immediate release, ruling that his arrest by a paramilitary group that sparked violent unrest in the country was unlawful.

Khan was arrested on May 9 as he entered the High Court building in Islamabad by paramilitary troops for a hearing on the charges against him.

The court said no one should be arrested on the premises of the High Court, with Bandial saying the National Accountability Office broke the law by arresting Khan.

