Investigation into FBI’s handling of Trump-Russia probe ends | Donald Trump News





A US special investigation into the conduct of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) found the agency lacked real evidence to investigate possible collusion between Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.

The release on Monday of Special Counsel John Durhams’ report totaling more than 300 pages marked the end of a four-year investigation deeply embedded in politics.

Trump had promised the investigation would uncover the crime of the century and prove that he had been repeatedly the subject of political witch hunts, with supporters regularly touting that the work of special advocates would prove the former US president right.

But critics said Attorney General Bill Barr, who appointed Durham to lead the probe in 2019, launched the probe to muddy the political waters surrounding Trump.

The report released Monday details several missteps by the FBI, including that federal investigators relied too heavily on advice provided by Trump’s political opponents to conduct their investigation.

He further accused the FBI of treating the 2016 Trump investigation differently from other politically sensitive investigations, including several involving Trump’s Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

The Department and the FBI failed to fulfill their important duty of strict loyalty to the law in connection with certain events and activities described in this report, Durham wrote. Senior FBI officials demonstrated a serious lack of analytical rigor in the information they received, particularly information from politically affiliated individuals and entities.

Yet the effect of the special advocate’s investigation has been mitigated.

Last year, two separate juries acquitted two of the defendants Durham tried to prosecute in the inquest. And the report released on Monday offered no new charges.

In a case brought by Durham, a jury in Washington, D.C. acquitted former Clinton campaign attorney Michael Sussmann on charges of lying to the FBI when he met with the bureau in September 2016 to share advice on possible communications between Trump’s business and a Russian. bank.

The Durham investigation suffered another major setback a few months later when a Virginia jury acquitted Russian researcher Igor Danchenko on charges of lying to the FBI.

The allegations related to Danchenko’s statements about sources of information he provided as part of a collection of potentially harmful information against Trump known as the Steele dossier.

Durham successfully secured a guilty plea against former FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith, who was named for altering an email used to substantiate a government wiretap request.

Many details of the Durham investigation had previously been revealed in a 2019 Inspector General’s report.

For its part, the FBI’s investigation of Trump, which was then entrusted to special counsel Robert Mueller, concluded in March 2019 that there were numerous links between the Russian government and the Trump campaign.

He also said Russia had worked to support Trump and harm Clinton, but there was no evidence of a criminal conspiracy between the 2016 Republican former presidents’ campaign and Moscow.

The FBI has also long announced dozens of remedial measures. The office outlined those changes in a letter to Durham on Monday, including steps to ensure the accuracy of covert surveillance apps to eavesdrop on suspected terrorists and spies.

Had these reforms been in place in 2016, the missteps identified in the report could have been avoided. This report reinforces the importance of ensuring that the FBI continues to do its job with the thoroughness, objectivity and professionalism that the American people deserve and rightfully expect, the FBI said in a statement.

He also pointed out that the report focused on past FBI leadership, before current Director Christopher Wray took the job in 2017.

pic.twitter.com/q0wrgdwVhN

Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) May 15, 2023

Still, Durham’s findings are likely to amplify FBI scrutiny at a time when Trump is once again seeking the White House and provide fresh fodder for Republican lawmakers who have launched their own investigation into the FBI’s alleged weaponization. and the Department of Justice.

After the report was released, Republican House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan said he had invited Durham to testify next week.

Trump, who is facing a series of legal troubles, also claimed on his Truth Social platform on Monday that the report showed the American public had been scammed.

