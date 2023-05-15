National Conservatism: The Beliefs Underlying the First UK NatCon





Britain’s first national conservatism conference was briefly interrupted this morning as a protester acting on behalf of Extinction Rebellion took the stage during a speech by Jacob Rees-Mogg. The three-day event at the Emmanuel Center in Westminster, organized by the Edmund Burke Foundation, a Washington-based think tank, brings together right-wing public figures, journalists and academics. According to Peter Walker, deputy political editor of The Guardian. Others worry that a focus on traditional and provocative social values ​​could be an electoral dead end for a party already struggling to engage with a younger and increasingly liberal UK. What do the National Conservatives stand for? In a joint article for The Telegraph Last month, Rees-Mogg and the UK’s former chief Brexit negotiator, David Frost, said that at heart the movement is a belief in the nation state and the principle of independence national. The state must end mass migration so that all can integrate into our nation; maintain law, order and justice; support those who need help, not those who don’t; protect our institutions; and build effective armed forces in a dangerous world, they said. THEevent websiteechoes that it unites those who understand that the past and future of conservatism are inextricably linked to the idea of ​​nationhood, the principle of national independence and the revival of unique national traditions. Claiming that the democratic world faces a rising China abroad and a powerful new Marxism at home, he asserts that his rich tradition of domestic conservative thought is intellectually serious. Andrew Gamble described NatCon inThe new statesmanas a new project to restore the political hegemony of the Conservative Party in a way that [Margaret] Thatcher might have understood. Inspired by Enoch Powell, Keith Joseph, Thatcher and [Liz] Truss, they answer the question about the future of conservatisms in a way very different from those of the center-right, he wrote, placing the nation-state, its sovereignty and independence, at the heart of conservative politics. Who else will speak at the conference? Speakers include Tory MPs Michael Gove, Lee Anderson and Suella Braverman; commentators Douglas Murray, Melanie Phillips and David Starkey; Trump-backed Republican Senator JD Vance; and Catholic priest Father Benedict Kiely.

It’s a striking line-up, given that demagogues such as Viktor Orban, the Hungarian prime minister, and Josh Hawley, the Missouri senator, have spoken at equivalent meetings in Rome and Miami, Ryan said. Bourne in The temperature. The movement is doing more to police its borders to the right, Peter Franklin told dig up. But there could be another reason Gove and his fellow Tory MPs are willing to participate: they will be called extremists anyway, especially on plans to curb illegal immigration. Home Secretary Braverman will insist today that it is not xenophobic to say mass and rapid migration is not sustainable as she delivers her keynote address. Indeed, the anonymous stage invader during Rees-Moggs’ speech said he wanted to draw the public’s attention to a few hallmarks of fascism, said The Telegraph. The former business secretary replied that he appreciates free speech and that the activist could hold his crazy national convention next week and see how many people show up. What does this mean for the Conservative Party? The conference is potentially uncomfortable for Rishi Sunak as he tries to maintain his authority in the face of poor local election results and concern over his abandonment of a bonfire of EU laws. Unfortunately for the Prime Minister, his MPs have a lot of opinions on how he should govern, wrote Katy Balls, political editor of The spectator. As a result, the conference will see various of the Prime Minister’s colleagues speak lyrically about the future of conservatism. The insights they offer are likely to offer a glimpse of the kind of leadership challenge Braverman might offer in a post-Rishi Sunak era, Walker added in The Guardian. If national conservatism is about turning your back on hyper-globalization, liberalism, the world run by big banks and big financial institutions and George Soros, Andrew Marr said in a video for The New Statesmanso isn’t Rishi Sunak more or less an embodiment of everything they will try to turn their back on?

