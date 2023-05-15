Second round vote on May 28 in Erdogan vs. Kilicdaroglu Presidential Race





Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan wave flags outside the AK party headquarters after polling stations closed during the Turkish presidential and parliamentary elections in Ankara, Turkey, May 15, 2023. Adam Altan | AFP | Getty Images Turkey’s presidential election will end in a second round, Turkey’s top electoral commission confirmed on Monday, as neither incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan of 20 years nor his challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu achieved an outright victory after the vote Sunday. A candidate must obtain more than 50% of the vote to win the highly charged race. As no one has crossed that threshold, the vote will move to a second round in about two weeks, on May 28. With a struggling economy, strains over its relationship with Russia and NATO and fears of a possible slide into authoritarianism, the election in this deeply divided country of 85 million could hardly come to a close. a more crucial moment. More than 99% of the votes were counted Monday afternoon local time, the election commission said. Erdogan leads with 49.46% of the vote while Kilicdaroglu, who is committed to economic change and reform, has 44.79%, according to Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council (YSK). Erdogan, 69, and his conservative party of Islamic origin Justice and Development (AKP) are confident. “We firmly believe that we will continue to serve our nation for the next five years,” he told a crowd of supporters late Sunday night. Meanwhile, Kilicdaroglu, 74, who represents a united front of six different opposition parties all seeking to topple Erdogan, has vowed to win the election in a run-off. “Despite all his slanders and insults, Erdogan could not achieve the result he expected. The election cannot be won on the balcony. The data keeps coming in,” Kilicdaroglu said on Sunday evening. Economic crisis, geopolitical tensions Conservative, religious and nationalist Erdogan served as Turkey’s prime minister from 2003 to 2014 and president from 2014. He rose to prominence as mayor of Istanbul in the 1990s and won acclaim during the first decade of the new millennium for propelling Turkey as an economic powerhouse in emerging markets. But recent years have been much tougher for the conservative religious leader, whose own economic policies have sparked a cost-of-living crisis that has seen Turks struggle to afford basic commodities. Tensions between Turkey and the West are on the rise, and international and domestic voices criticize Erdogan’s government for implementing increasingly autocratic policies such as heavy crackdowns on protesters, forced closure of independent media and the dramatic expansion of presidential power. ‘This is a time of great anxiety,’ a political analyst tells CNBC, as many across the country worry about the potential for violence or instability if the election results are disputed by the losing candidate or his supporters. . CNBC Politics Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage:

