Rozgar Mela 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to distribute around 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits on May 16





New Delhi, May 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday distribute around 71,000 appointment letters to those joining various ministries and also send them virtual messages. So far, Modi has distributed date letters to 2.9 lakh people and the number will increase to 3.6 lakh after Tuesday’s event. Besides these programs, the Prime Minister has been part of several “Rozgar Mela” organized by many states, mainly those led by the BJP and its allies.Rashtriya Rozgar Mela 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributes appointment letters to 71,000 new recruits virtually (watch the video). The “Rozgar Mela” will be held at 45 locations across the country on Tuesday, an official statement said, adding that recruitments are taking place in central government departments, state governments and UTs supporting the initiative. The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join various positions such as gramin dak sevaks, post inspector, trade-ticket clerk, junior clerk-typist, junior accountant, track maintainer, assistant section clerk, lower division clerk, sub-prefect and tax assistants among others.Rozgar Mela on May 16, PM Narendra Modi will virtually distribute over 70,000 nomination letters to new recruits. The Rozgar Mela is a step towards realizing the Prime Minister’s commitment to give highest priority to job creation, he said. It is expected to act as a catalyst in the creation of additional jobs and provide meaningful opportunities for young people to empower themselves and participate in national development. New appointees will also have the opportunity to train through Karmayogi Prarambh, which is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various government departments, he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the ‘Rozgar Mela’ exercise in October last year to recruit 10 lakh. He had asked all ministries and departments to identify and fill vacancies from sanctioned posts in “mission mode”.

