First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo attends Dekranas and HKG PKK anniversary in Medan, Ijeck leads Apel detains security forces





WHILE – Became the Head of Security Forces of Apel Holding for the 42nd Anniversary (HUT) of the National Council of Handicrafts (Dekranas) and the 51st Unity Day of the PKK Movement (HKG), as well as VVIP Security for the visit of the First Lady and the Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia to North Sumatra (North Sumatra), Deputy Governor of North Sumatra, Musa Rajekshah called on all parties to work together to that the implementation of this national event is a success.

– Became the Head of Security Forces of Apel Holding for the 42nd Anniversary (HUT) of the National Council of Handicrafts (Dekranas) and the 51st Unity Day of the PKK Movement (HKG), as well as VVIP Security for the visit of the First Lady and the Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia to North Sumatra (North Sumatra), Deputy Governor of North Sumatra, Musa Rajekshah called on all parties to work together to that the implementation of this national event is a success. “This year, Medan is responsible for hosting two national events, the 43rd anniversary of the National Council of Handicrafts and the culmination of the 51st commemoration of the 51st Unity Day of the PKK movement, where the event will be followed by First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo accompanied by Vice President Wury Ma. ‘ruf Amin and other VIP guests,’ he said during a call to security forces at Apron Charlie Square Soewondo Air Base , Monday (5/15/2023). On this occasion, Ijeck was accompanied by Chief Inspector General of North Sumatra Regional Police Pol RZ Panca Putra Simanjuntak and Commander I/Bukit Barisan TNI Major General Achmad Daniel Chardin assured that all troops were ready to secure the 42nd anniversary of Dekranas and the 51st HKG PKK and VVIP security for the visits of the First Lady and the Vice President RI. Musa Rajekshah or who is colloquially called Ijeck said that as a host it is important to give a good impression to the guests. It is also an opportunity to introduce North Sumatra to the people of Indonesia and the world. “For this, we need to build synergy and cooperation to create a conducive situation in Kamtibmas, because without a safe and conducive situation, no activity can go smoothly,” he said. Regional task force (Satgaswil) prioritizing preventative and preventative activities supported by intelligence and law enforcement activities, with the help of related agencies and other community components. “Dekranas’ 43rd birthday and HKG PKK 51st in Medan will be attended by VVIP and VIP guests. Besides the first lady and the vice president, there were also Dekranas officials or wives of Indonesian advanced cabinet ministers, TP PKK central leadership, 38 TP PKK provincial presidents and 514 TP PKK regency/city presidents across Indonesia and delegates from friendly countries,” he said. “Therefore, Ijeck continued, the slightest disturbance Kamtibmas should be avoided and anticipated.” I express my gratitude and gratitude to all TNI-Polri staff, regional governments and other stakeholders involved in security activities. With a good understanding and good collaboration, I am sure that we can maintain conductivity and security stability during the event. Let’s hope that this dedication, which we make in all sincerity, can become a field of charity and adoration before God,” concluded Ijeck.*

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gosumut.com/berita/baca/2023/05/15/ibu-negara-iriana-joko-widodo-hadiri-hut-dekranas-dan-hkg-pkk-di-medan-ijeck-pimpin-apel-gelar The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos