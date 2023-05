Jason Sudeikis changed the character of Ted Lasso in response to Donald Trump

Reviews and recommendations are unbiased and products are independently selected. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on this page.

Jason Sudeikis has admitted that Donald Trump inspired him to change the character of Ted Lasso.

The 47-year-old star created his alter ego for a comedy skit in 2013, but two years later considered developing the belligerent athletic trainer further and wanting him to be a nicer person in response to the negative attitudes unlocked by the former apprentice. star during his successful run for the presidency.

Jason explained to The Observer magazine: It was the culture we lived in. I’m not very active online and it even affected me.

Then you have Donald Trump coming down the escalator. I was like, OK, that’s silly, and then what he unlocked in people, I hated how people weren’t listening to each other. Things have become very binary and I don’t think that’s how the world works.

And, as a new parent, we had our son Otis in 2014, it was like, Boy, I don’t want to add to that. Yeah, I just didn’t want to represent him.

Jason who has son Otis, nine, and daughter Daisy, six, with ex-partner Olivia Wilde and her Ted Lasso co-stars visited the White House in March but admitted he was very much quieter than the rest of the group due to his experiences portraying former President George W. Bush and current Commander-in-Chief Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live.

He said: I’ve been in a fake Oval Office a number of times, and so there’s a bit of me that’s confused by it and just holding my s*** together.

And I met the president when he was vice president and he’s a very warm guy.

It’s like meeting the father of your good friends or the grandfather of your young friends. He just makes you feel at home and that house happened to be the White House that afternoon.

The Horrible Bosses actor has yet to look back on the footage from the visit because he has such fond memories of the day that he wants to preserve.

He said: This is crazy, man. I haven’t even looked at the White House pictures yet because I want her to live up there for a while like that amazing fireworks rather than say, Oh boy, why did I wear trainers ?

Haha, the day I got a text from my mom saying: Make sure you don’t wear sneakers to the White House. I was like, too late, mom.

