Durham report denounces FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation





Durham’s report also lamented the patchwork treatment of investigators from the Trump and Clinton campaigns. The report describes various alleged efforts by foreign governments or individuals to influence Clinton through campaign donations and notes that the Clinton campaign was made aware of some of these efforts, while Trump and his aides were not informed of the FBI’s suspicions regarding his candidacy.

Durhams’ report stops short of saying that political bias drove FBI decisions, saying that while there is evidence of strong political views on the part of some investigators, the FBI’s management of the Trump investigation showed a clear confirmation bias in favor of a likely conspiracy by the Russians.

Attorney General Merrick Garland received the report Friday afternoon, read it over the weekend and sent copies to Capitol Hill Monday afternoon, a senior Justice Department official said.

While following through on his promise to make Durhams’ report public, Garland has not released any comments indicating whether he agrees or disagrees with any or all of its findings, although his letter Transmitting to Congress pointed out that he did not intervene to block any action Durham was seeking to take during his investigation.

Many of the findings in Durhams’ report echo the findings of a 2019 report by the Justice Department’s Inspector General, which found that the FBI had seriously botched its handling of secret surveillance requests from Carter Page, a energy analyst who served for a time on a Trump. campaign advisory committee.

Following the inspectors general’s report and a broader review of the FBI’s handling of surveillance requests, FBI Director Chris Wray ordered dozens of changes to bureau procedures, audits and training. for submissions to the closed court that issues these warrants.

Conduct in 2016 and 2017 examined by Special Counsel Durham was the reason current FBI leadership had already implemented dozens of corrective measures, which have now been in place for some time, the FBI said in a statement. release Monday afternoon. Had these reforms been in place in 2016, the missteps identified in the report could have been avoided. This report reinforces the importance of ensuring that the FBI continues to do its job with the thoroughness, objectivity, and professionalism that the American people rightly deserve and expect.

