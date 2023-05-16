Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu prepare for the second round

Welcome to World Brief, where we looked at the perspectives of Türkiye s second round of elections, Sunday victory for Thailand s pro-democracy opposition, and Ukraine s first successful counter-attack in Bakhmut.

Welcome to World Brief, where we looked at the perspectives of Türkiyes second round of elections, Sunday victory for Thailands pro-democracy opposition, and Ukraines first successful counter-attack in Bakhmut.

Sign up to receive World Brief in your inbox every weekday.

Turkey braces for the second round

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan still has two weeks to win a new term. Despite the first polls predict slim lead for opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Erdogan took 49.5% of the vote in Sunday’s elections against 44.9% for Kilicdaroglu. As in previous elections, Diaspora voters preferred Erdogan; around 65 percent Turks voting from Germany voted for the incumbent.

Because neither Erdogan nor Kilicdaroglu won a simple majority of votes, Turkey will head to a second round of elections on May 28. Sunday’s election turnout hits record high 88.8 percent. The situation after the polls closed became more tense, with differing reports coming from the two parties. Kilicdaroglu accused Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) of interfering in the counting of votes and the publication of the results, but Kilicdaroglu did not provide evidence of tampering with the elections. Meanwhile, Erdogan warned the opposition against the usurpation of the national will on Twitter.

The most important factor in securing a run-off majority and winning the presidency could be the third candidate in Sunday’s race, Sinan Ogan, who represents the far-right Nationalist Movement Party and is now out of the running. Ogans supporters will have to choose between throwing their weight behind Kilicdaroglu, who is backed by a six-party opposition alliance, or the ruling AKP. Ogan said he would only endorse Kilicdaroglu if the opposition leader promises not to accede to the demands of the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party; if not, he can endorse Erdogan. There will be another 15 tough days ahead, Ogan warned.

If Erdogan wins on May 28, his term in power will extend into a third decade. In recent weeks, the president has campaigned on his independent record on foreign policy and his pledge to lower the retirement age. But recently his rule has been plagued by runaway inflation and a cost of living crisis. A few hours after the announcement of the first election results, the Turkish lira to hit a near two-month low.

The Erdogan government is also being criticized for its slow response to February’s deadly earthquake in southeastern Turkey, its efforts to strengthen ties with Russia amid the war in Ukraine and the numerous allegations of financial corruption. of the AKP. Erdogan is unique in that he has both control of the state and a large following that does not want to see him relinquish power, Turkish political researcher Reuben Silverman explained in Foreign Police.

From Tuesday May 16 to Wednesday May 17: Chinese envoy Li Hui visits Kyiv.

Council of Europe leaders meet in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Thursday, May 18: The Black Sea Grain Initiative between Russia and Ukraine expires.

Friday May 19: Saudi Arabia hosts the League of Arab States.

From Friday May 19 to Sunday May 21: Japan hosts the G-7 summit.

From Saturday May 20 to Monday May 22: Ecuador is expected to hold an impeachment vote against President Guillermo Lasso.

Sunday May 21: Greece and East Timor are holding legislative elections.

Monday, May 22: South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol receives European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel.

Thailand is moving forward. In other election news, Thailand’s opposition parties defeated the military-aligned conservative establishment in a spectacular election on Sunday. The progressive Move Forward party, led by Pita Limjaroenrat, won a surprising 151 seats, and the liberal populist Pheu Thai party won 141 seats, pushing the opposition far ahead of incumbent President Prayuth Chan-ochas United Thai Nation Party. Prayuth has been in power since a military coup in 2014.

Monday, Move Forward and Pheu Thai evenings announcement they will form a six-party coalition to back Pita as prime minister. The alliance would command 309 seats, 67 seats short of the majority needed to secure Pitas’ victory. Thai House of Representatives and Senate vote to confirm PM; senators are currently appointed by the military. Although the six-party coalition may overcome Prayuth’s bid to stay in power, it remains uncertain whether Pita will get the votes.

Move Forward campaigned on a progressive platform that promised to break monopolies and reform the monarchy, with its strongest support coming from Thailand’s youth. Change is possible if we start today, Pita said after the win.

Kyiv strikes back. On Monday, the Ukrainian army announcement his first successful counterattack against Russian troops in Bakhmut, a town that has been the epicenter of fighting for months. On May 5, the Russian paramilitary group Wagner announced that it surrender Bakhmut due to arms and ammunition shortages. Since fighting began in Bakhmut last August, thousands of Russian and Ukrainian soldiers have died in the town.

Kyiv’s success in Bakhmut comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Monday in the United Kingdom, where British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised Kiev a major package of missiles and drones. Reports suggest that G-7 ministers will use this year’s summit in Japan, which begins on Friday, to toughen sanctions on Russia.

Slowdown at the US border. Despite concerns about increased immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border, the Biden administrations’ termination of Title 42 has not triggered an increase in crossings, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said. said on Sunday. Title 42 was instituted by the Trump administration amid the COVID-19 pandemic and allowed the United States to quickly deport immigrants without processing. The White House scrapped the measure last week but introduced new policies that toughen the consequences of unauthorized crossings.

New immigration regulations say migrants could face criminal charges if caught, barring them from returning for five years. By law, migrants could be deemed ineligible for asylum in the United States if they travel through other countries without first seeking asylum there. These policies appear to have reduced immigration attempts since last Thursday, Mayorkas said.

Dog owners in Montreal, Canada are furious with a local dog park job a sign last week prohibiting dogs from barking, whining or howling due to neighborhood complaints. Violators could be fined $500 to $2,000. The sign apparently refers to a rule already codified in the municipal pet control bylaw. But he took the inhabitants by surprise: it’s too much. It’s really too much, a dog owner told CTV News last Friday.