Sarah Atherton looks back on “Operation Mincemeat”





Operation Mincemeat, Lr: Jak Malone, Zoe Roberts, Natasha Hodgson, David Cumming and Claire-Marie Hall | Photo: Matt Crockett 3 minute read It might be an unusual plot for a musical, but this comedy based on a secret World War II mission to outsmart the Nazis comes highly recommended. You might remember watching the 2021 movie version of Ground Meat Operation, with Colin Firth and Matthew Macfadyen, on the extraordinary (and true) story of a plan, involving a corpse and false military documents placed off the coast of Spain, which changed the course of the Second World War. But have you heard of its remarkable new namesake – a glitzy musical taking over London’s West End? As of this writing, it has received 22 five-star reviews and has been described in the press as “part Mel Brooks, part SIXpart hamilton with a secondary order of One man, two Guvnors”. An unusual plot for a musical – but definitely works, 10/10! The small ensemble of five (theatrical company “SpitLip”) spends the two hour and twenty minute performance switching from one hilarious gag to another, switching genders between a host of eccentric characters and making fun of almost everyone – especially the intelligence establishment (“just call the English public school children, we’ll sort it all out!”) Catchy musical number god who is brilliant gets the show started on the right foot as the big brains of MI5, including Bond writer Ian Fleming, debate the best way to beat Hitler (“all we need is a shiny tuxedo and my design of an underwater car!”). Sharp costume changes and even sharper scene swaps are executed seamlessly. In one scene, a booming London nightclub becomes a tense, atmospheric submarine navigating deep-laden waters with just the clever use of torches and fisherman’s hats! The actors manage to milk laugh after laugh, to the point where you realize you and the rest of the audience spent most of the performance time in stitches. Actors manage to milk laugh after laugh Natasha Hodgson, who plays Ewen Montagu (among other characters), is a standout performance as the insufferably overconfident naval intelligence officer who orchestrated the plan. Jak Malone also delivers one of the show’s most touching performances as MI5 secretary Hester Leggett with ‘Dear Bill’, as she writes a love letter to leave in Major William Martin’s jacket – the character created for the body. And David Cumming as the nerdy, triton-obsessed Charles Cholmondeley is another real talent whose physique as a timid naturalist is second to none. The catchy musical numbers and witty, fast-paced comedy don’t stop the cast from covering some of the most serious subject matter. The body of the man used in the deception, it is revealed at the end of the show, was identified in 1996 as Glyndwr Michael, a Welsh homeless man, who has since been recognized for his posthumous service by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission. A moving tribute here reminds us that this is a story about real people and their legacy of helping win wars and saving lives continues today. Ground Meat Operation is without a doubt an essential musical. The show runs until August 2023, so I highly recommend getting a ticket while you still can. Echoing the words of one of the show’s catchy musical numbers: “You’ve got your orders, now go!” Sarah Atherton is Conservative MP for Wrexham Ground Meat Operation Music and lyrics: SpitLip

Ground Meat Operation
Music and lyrics: SpitLip
Place: Fortune Theatre, London WC2, until August 19

