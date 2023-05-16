FACT CHECK: Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Ahok Visit Jusuf Kalla Funeral Home?





The story was that the former vice president of the Republic of Indonesia is said to have died and the whole family was in hysterics. Jusuf Kalla or often called J.K. is a former Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia who served from 2014 to 2019 under the government Indonesian President Joko Widodo. From 2009 until now, he has served as the General President of the Indonesian Red Cross Society (PMI). City of turnbackhoax.id, The Facebook account T8pol (fb.com/108517788513823) posted a video on May 8, 2023 featuring a photo of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (Ahok) middle mourn in a funeral home. The title, “TODAY, YUSUP KALLA’S HOUSE IS IN DAMAGE, FAMILY CRYING, HERE IS HIS LAST MESSAGE”. As the narrative writes “Yusup Kalla’s residence was covered with hysterical crying from the family, his condition was beyond help.” EXPLANATION Based on search results turnbackhoax.idthe photo displayed as a thumbnail is edited and not Jusuf Kalla. In fact, the photo was taken from the atmosphere of the funeral home of comedian Idan Separo who died on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. In the original photo, there is no President Jokowi and Ahok. The original photo, one of which was uploaded in the article titled “6 Photos of the Atmosphere of the Idan Separo Funeral Home” loaded on site insertlive.com September 2, 2023. cited turnbackhoax.id Since CNN Indonesiacomedian Achmad Sahidan who goes by the stage name Idan Separo died on Wednesday (2/9/2020) afternoon from diabetes. Regarding the writing of the name, the uploader also made the mistake of writing the name of Jusuf Kalla as Yusup Kalla. And there are many words that do not conform to good and correct Indonesian rules. CONCLUSION Video “TONIGHT YUSUP KALLA’S HOUSE IS IN TROUBLE, FAMILY CRYING, HERE IS HIS LAST MESSAGE” manipulated content. Editor’s note This article is part of the content Fact check Suara.com. Make it as accurate as possible with the clearest possible source, but it doesn’t have to be a reference to the actual truth (because there’s always potential for misinformation). Readers (public) are also invited to provide feedback/criticism, either via the comment column in each related content, by contacting the editorial of Suara.com, or by submitting issues/complaints which need to be checked or verified by E-mail. [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://metro.suara.com/read/2023/05/16/063851/cek-fakta-presiden-ri-joko-widodo-dan-ahok-melayat-ke-rumah-duka-jusuf-kalla The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos