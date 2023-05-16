Imran Khan’s supporters will call this a revolution. But “Pakistan in ashes” is the reality





One of Imran Khans Instagram posts last month was a quote from Sun Tzu: An evil man will burn his own nation to reign from the ashes. In retrospect, it looks like a personal note from the former Prime Minister of Pakistan. Last week’s display of Imran Khans supporters burning down the laboratory that gave birth to their beloved leader speaks volumes. Talk to the supporters and they will convince you of how they brought about an unprecedented revolution in Pakistan. Look around and all you see is a country in ashes.

Imran Khan’s long-awaited arrest in a corruption case has revealed his involvement in accepting a 458-kanal bribe from business tycoon Malik Riaz. It was a quid pro quo deal where Khan, as prime minister, returned to Riaz the ill-gotten 190 million, which the government of Pakistan had received in settlement from the UK. Now, for a leader who built his image on an anti-corruption agenda and branded every opponent a thief (chor), it is ironic that his followers chose to destroy the country over a corruption scandal of a value of 190 million. Even irony could not resist such hypocrisy.

So far in the nationwide violence, PTI workers have targeted state-owned and public premises. The building of Radio Pakistan, buses and metro terminals, hospitals, schools, ambulances, motorcycles, cars, containers, tank trucks and even an Audi showroom were victims of their ransacking. As a result, educational institutions remain closed and O-level exams have been canceled across the country.

Parade khaki pants

The most significant attacks by PTI rioters have targeted installations held by the army. Rawalpindi Headquarters (which was last attacked by Pakistani Tehreek-e-Taliban terrorists in 2009), Corps Commanders House in Lahore, Pakistan Air Force Base in Mianwali, the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul, the army welfare office, checkpoints and CSDs in different cities were all targeted. They even burned down the monument of the MM Alams fighter jet from the Indo-Pakistani war of 1965. The statue of Kargil Karnal war soldier Sher Khan was destroyed along with the memorials of the veterans of 1965 and 1971 in the chowks. These scenes are unthinkable and foreign to Pakistan today or yesterday.

The ransacking of the corps commanders’ house recalls the parallel universe of the Taliban capturing the presidential palace in Kabul. Imran Khan’s nephew, Hassan Niazi, proudly showed the corps commander’s khaki pants to the crowd, stating that the general sahib’s height is 50 inches. Another protester wearing a commander’s uniform shirt claimed the faujis took off their pants and went to India in 1971 and are now going to the PTI. Meanwhile, some vandals even stole women’s lingerie, seeing it as scathing evidence of a lavish lifestyle.

Looking for an Erdogan, all they found was a PTI uncle stealing mutton korma and Coca-Cola from the kitchen of the corps commander, Lahore. This is proof that no revolution can succeed on an empty stomach. Is this the Sri Lankan moment Imran Khan wanted in Pakistan?

Those who looted peacocks, teetars, strawberries, falsas, bhindi, potatoes, green chillies and tomato ketchup from the kitchen felt like they were reliving their 1947 azadi (independence) moment. It is unclear whether it was the looting or the act of setting fire to the house and mosques that evoked the mood of 1947. Ironically, the corps commanders’ residence is a property of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, whom he bought in 1943. The angry PTI protester refers to it as the zina (adultery) house instead of the Jinnah house, based on the opulent life he witnessed inside. The last time a house in Jinnah was destroyed was when the Baluchistan Liberation Army burned down the Ziarat Residence in Quetta with rocket attacks and planted bombs.

Harvest 10 year produce

Violence is not new to Imran Khans PTI. Since 2014, PTI has been involved in several incidents where its leaders encouraged and its workers actively engaged in violence as a means to achieve this. However, this end was never achieved. In 2014, during the sit-in in Islamabad, leaked phone calls revealed that Imran Khan and Arif Alvi were planning and executing an attack on Pakistani television while trying to force Nawaz Sharif to resign as prime minister . With military support, the PTI carried out attacks on parliament and the police during this phase. Now, after ten years, they have a militant arm trained to create chaos.

If far-right Tehreek-e-Labbaik leader Saad Rizvi is arrested and his workers protest, Pakistan’s Supreme Court should intervene just as effectively to free him. Why should one crowd be appeased while the other is not? After all, TLP and PTI are half-siblings of the same surrogate. One was briefly outlawed, and PTI is working to add that to its summary.

Now the Pakistani military establishment is reaping its products in the form of Imran Khan and the judges. Both colluded in overthrowing prime ministers and destabilizing civilian governments in the post-Pervez Musharraf era, but now they find themselves on opposite sides. Despite the army’s stern statement after the attacks, calling the PTI “a group wearing a political coat [that] did what the enemies could not do in 75 years, all in the thirst for power”, appeared rather welcoming the Chief Justice of Pakistan. He summoned Imran Khan to his court in a Mercedes, greeted him with warm words and even issued a release order. The CJP declared Khan a guest of the Supreme Court and hosted a sleepover for ten or more friends at the Police Lines guest house. Unheard of indeed.

The court blocked authorities from arresting their favorite prisoner in any case against him, including undisclosed cases filed anywhere in the country until May 15. It only remained for the court to forbid anyone to dream of the arrest of Imran Khan. No political leader has been blessed with such affection.

It’s not me, you’re the boss

After spending the last fourteen months calling former army chief General Qamar Bajwa Mir Sadiq Mir Jaffar and blaming Bajwa for everything that went wrong while he sat in the chair prime minister during the glory days of the same page, Imran Khan’s main concern remains why current army chief Asim Munir is not getting close to him. The question of why there has been no contact since Munir took office has been repeatedly asked and answered. Just a day before Khan’s arrest, PTI leader Asad Umar suggested that Munir and Khan be locked in a room so they could talk. It’s de-escalation 101. Since that meeting didn’t happen, the new refrain is that the army chief is responsible for my arrest.

There were no ideological shifts or course corrections from Imran Khan. Nor is he engaged in a noble fight for democracy. He sees himself as the embodiment of democracy, inspired by the Chinese one-party system with a regressive theocratic twist. He had plans for formal constitutional cover, parliamentary seat quotas for the establishment. Unlike other political parties which have opposed military interference in government affairs, Khan’s desire is to become prime minister godi (pocket dog) again. While Donald Trump still categorically claims victory in the 2020 US presidential election, Imran Khan wants us to believe that he won the 2018 Pakistani general election without any military support. All it needs is one leader per election, even if it’s just the Chief Justice.

Until a million people out of a population of 23 million stood up in a Tahrir Square-like inquilab, Imran Khan’s desire to become prime minister and ‘not to denotify Asim Munir’ as that army chief will remain unfulfilled, as will many other aspirations since April 2022.

The author is a freelance journalist from Pakistan. His Twitter handle is @nailainayat. Views are personal.

(Edited by Prashant)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theprint.in/opinion/letter-from-pakistan/imran-khan-supporters-will-call-it-a-revolution-but-pakistan-in-ashes-is-the-reality/1574545/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos