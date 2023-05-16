Donald Trump’s Durham probe promise doesn’t hold water





An investigation into the origins of the FBI’s probe into Russia’s ties to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign has finally been concluded, with the prosecutor leading the probe submitting a much-anticipated report that revealed major flaws.

The report, the culmination of a four-year investigation into possible misconduct by US government officials, contained strong criticism of the FBI but few significant revelations. Still, it will give fodder to Trump supporters who have long denounced the Russia probe, as well as Trump opponents who say the Durham teams’ meager court record shows their investigation was a politically motivated farce.

Back to the investigation and the report:

WHO IS JOHN DURHAM?

Durham spent decades as a Justice Department prosecutor, with past assignments including investigating the FBI’s intimate dealings with gangsters in Boston and the CIA’s destruction of videotapes of its harsh interrogations of terrorist subjects. .

He was appointed in 2019 to investigate potential misconduct by US government officials as they review Russian election interference in 2016 and whether there was illegal coordination between the Kremlin and Trump’s presidential campaign.

Despite meager results, a guilty plea and two acquittals that fell short of Trump’s expectations, Durham was able to continue his work well into the Biden administration, thanks in part to William Barr appointing Durham as special adviser to the Department of Justice shortly before Barrs stepped down in 2020 as attorney general.

WHY DID THE TRUMP JUSTICE DEPARTMENT THINK SUCH AN APPOINTMENT WAS NECESSARY?

The appointment came weeks after another special counsel, Robert Mueller, completed his investigation into possible ties between Russia and the Trump campaign. That investigation produced more than two dozen criminal cases, including against half a dozen Trump associates.

While he didn’t accuse any Trump aides of working with Russia to sway the election, he did find that Russia intervened on Trump’s behalf and the campaign welcomed, rather than discouraged, the help.

From the start, Barr was deeply skeptical of the investigative foundation, telling Congress that there had been espionage during the campaign.

He enlisted an outside prosecutor to look for potential wrongdoing in government agencies involved in intelligence gathering and conducting the investigation, even going as far as Italy with Durham to meet with officials as part of the investigation.

WERE THERE ANY PROBLEMS WITH THE RUSSIA INVESTIGATION?

Yes, and a general investigation by the inspector of justice has already identified several of them.

The surveillance report found that requests for FBI warrants to listen to a former Trump campaign aide, Carter Page, contained significant errors and omitted information that likely would have weakened or undermined the premises of the request.

The cumulative effect of these errors, according to the report, was to make the information supporting probable cause appear stronger than it actually was.

Still, the inspector general found no evidence that investigators acted with political bias and said there was a legitimate basis to open a full investigation into potential collusion, although Durham did not agreed.

WHAT CRIMINAL CASES HAS HE BROUGHT AND WHAT WAS THE RESULT?

Durham filed three prosecutions during his tenure, but only one resulted in a conviction and that was for a case referred to him by the Justice Department’s Inspector General. None of Mueller’s three fundamental conclusions overruled that Russia interfered with the 2016 election in a sweeping way and that the Trump campaign welcomed, rather than discouraged, the help.

A former FBI attorney, Kevin Clinesmith, pleaded guilty in 2020 to altering an email related to the surveillance of a former Trump campaign aide. He was put to the test.

But two other cases, both involving alleged false statements to the FBI, resulted in acquittals by a jury.

Michael Sussmann, a Hillary Clinton campaign attorney, was found not guilty of lying to the FBI during a meeting in which he presented computer information he wanted the FBI to investigate. Another jury acquitted Igor Danchenko, a Russian-American analyst, of charges of lying to the FBI about his role in creating a discredited dossier on Trump.

WHAT SPECIFICALLY DURHAM DISCOVERED?

Durham found the FBI acted too quickly and relied on raw, unconfirmed intelligence when it opened the Trump-Russia investigation.

He said that at the time the investigation was opened, the FBI had no information about any actual contact between Trump associates and Russian intelligence officials.

He also claimed that FBI investigators were subject to confirmation bias, repeatedly ignoring or rationalizing information that might have undermined the premises of their investigation, and he noted that the FBI had failed to corroborate a only substantive allegation of a research record on which he relied. during the probe.

An objective and honest assessment of these information flows should have caused the FBI to question not only the preaching of Crossfire Hurricane, but also to consider whether the FBI was being manipulated for political or other purposes, according to the report, using FBI code. name of the Trump-Russia investigation. Unfortunately, it is not the case.

HOW DID THE FBI RESPOND?

The FBI pointed out that it had long since taken dozens of corrective actions. If these measures had been in place in 2016, he says, the errors at the center of the report could have been avoided.

He was also careful to note that the conduct in the report took place before current director Christopher Wray took the job in the fall of 2017.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

It didn’t take long for Republicans in Congress to react. Representative Jim Jordan, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, said he invited Durham to testify on Capitol Hill next week. Trump also sought to seize on the report, saying it showed how the American public had been scammed.

Although the FBI says it has already taken some action, Durham said further possible reform may be needed. One idea, he said, would be to provide additional scrutiny of politically sensitive investigations by identifying an official who would be tasked with challenging actions taken in an investigation.

He said his team considered, but ultimately did not recommend, measures that would limit the FBI’s investigative authorities, including its use of tools under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act to eavesdrop. spies or suspected terrorists.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2023/05/15/donald-trump-durham-investigation-report/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos