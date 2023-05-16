PM Modi wants us to start building R&D around 6G technology





As 5G rollout gathers pace in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is already outlining the 6G master plan and has asked global networking giant Cisco to begin research and development (R&D) around the technology. next-generation telecommunications to further empower millions of people, according to the company’s chief operating officer (COO), Maria Martinez. In an interaction with IANS, Martinez revealed the conversation she, along with other senior Cisco executives, had with PM Modi last week about emerging technologies and how they can help the country innovate and build for the world. “It was very exciting to meet with the Prime Minister and other senior leaders to see the great commitment they have in making India a global manufacturing and export hub for various technologies. 5G is a great opportunity for us to do more, not just for the private sector but also for businesses of all sizes at scale,” Martinez said. She said Prime Minister Modi asked them to commit to 6G because after 5G, the Prime Minister has already made the plan for it. “We also talked about building some sort of joint R&D around 6G. We’re very excited after seeing the rollout of 5G around the world, including India. We’re also very excited about 6G,” Martinez told IANS. PM Modi has already pointed out that the 6G initiative will create new opportunities for innovators, industries and startups. In March, he released a vision document that details India’s plans to develop and launch 6G telecom services within a few years. Cisco is also working with telcos in India to monetize private use cases of 5G as a service model. The company is witnessing the rollout of 5G at a very rapid pace with the two Reliance service providers Jio Infocomm and Bharti Airtel connecting cities and towns as the country aims to connect every nook and corner of the country with 5G access this year. Cisco Chairman and CEO Chuck Robbins also discussed with Prime Minister Modi how the company has doubled its manufacturing efforts to boost the country’s exports. The global networking giant has announced that it will start manufacturing in India, aiming to generate more than $1 billion in combined domestic production and exports in the coming years by offering a robust device ecosystem and secure. Dave West, President of Cisco Asia-Pacific, Japan and Greater China (APJC), told IANS that India is moving very fast in rolling out 5G and the energy around the whole digitalization in the country is super impressive.

