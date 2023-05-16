Politics
Recep Tayyip Erdogan projects confidence, even though he failed to claim victory in the first round
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan entered the next phase of the fiercest domestic political challenge of his two decades in office on Monday, with Turkish election officials confirming that the country’s presidential election is now heading for a two-candidate runoff on 28 may.
The 69-year-old president failed to garner enough ballots in Sunday’s first round of voting to sail smoothly to re-election, underscoring how divided Turkey has become in the party era Islamic power in Mr. Erdogan’s power and the increasingly authoritarian drift of his government.
He will now face his main rival, opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, a secularist who campaigned on a promise to return Turkey to a more democratic path and restore the country’s economy, battered in recent years, in the second round. . by high inflation and repeated currency devaluations.
Analysts have called the most important election contest of the post-Ottoman era in Turkey, a key U.S. security partner that maintains NATO’s second-largest military.
Mr Erdogan, who has held power since 2003 and won more than a dozen presidential elections and referendums, fell just short of the 50% vote threshold needed to win in the first round.
Early tallies on Monday showed him with 49.5% of the vote, while Mr Kilicdaroglu garnered 44.9% and a third candidate, right-wing challenger Sinan Ogan, took 5.2%, according to the Electoral Council. supreme in the country. Mr Ogan gave no sign on Monday of how he would ask his supporters to vote on May 28.
Mr Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and its patchwork of ultra-nationalist allies have separately retained their grip on Turkey’s parliament, suggesting it has a strong chance of winning the second round on May 28.
The AKP and its allies won 322 seats in the National Assembly, while the opposition won 213 and the remaining 65 went to a pro-Kurdish and left-wing alliance, according to preliminary results, cited by the Associated Press.
Mr Erdogan sought to project confidence early on Monday, telling a sea of supporters he was set to win another five-year term as president. “I wholeheartedly believe that we will continue to serve our people for the next five years,” he said to cheers.
Mr Kilicdaroglu, 74, a co-candidate of a six-party opposition alliance and leader of the centre-left pro-secular Republican People’s Party, or CHP, has also sought to project confidence. “If our nation says the second round, we will absolutely win the second round,” he told his supporters. Willingness to change in society is over 50%.
The election comes amid domestic economic turmoil, criticism of Mr Erdogan’s erosion of democratic standards in Turkey and his government’s response to a massive earthquake in February that killed more than 50,000 people. Many predicted voter fatigue and economic dislocation would cost Mr. Erdogan his two-decade tenure.
But Monday’s results showed the AKP dominating in the quake-hit region, winning 10 of the 11 central provinces in a region traditionally favorable to Mr Erdogan. Mr. Kilicdaroglu and his allies won most of the western and southern coastal provinces.
Opponents of the president accuse him of consolidating authoritarian rule over the past decade, suppressing media freedom and embracing a form of Islamist nationalism that has threatened secular democracy in Turkey. Mr. Erdogan has been prime minister or president since 2003.
Despite criticism, Erdogan has carved out a place for himself on the world stage, with Turkey maintaining significant influence in Europe, Central Asia and the Middle East. The Turkish president has preserved tenuous relations with Russia, while maintaining Turkey’s status as a major and key NATO member. American security partner.
In 2016, Mr Erdogan survived an attempted military coup which he blamed on supporters of a former ally, the cleric Fethullah Gulen. The attempt sparked a full-scale crackdown on supporters of the cleric and other critics, including pro-Kurdish politicians, for their alleged links to terror groups.
First-time voter Sena Dayan told The Associated Press on Monday that she voted in Istanbul for Mr. Erdogan and AKP allies, saying she would have preferred an outright victory for Mr. Erdogan, but also that the second round will prove to be an important lesson.
Erdogan has too much confidence in himself, but people broke that confidence a bit saying, “Yes, sometimes we may not support you, and I think it’s good for the government to reverse some mistakes and better for our future,” she said.
This article is based in part on wire service reports.
