Fulton County prosecutor opposes Trump’s effort to launch special grand jury report on 2020 election interference

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is asking a Georgia court to reject Donald Trump’s request to throw out the final report and evidence from a special grand jury that has spent months investigating Trump’s efforts. former president and his allies to try to cancel the 2020 elections.

The district attorney’s office also argued Monday that a new judge should not be assigned to hear Team Trump’s arguments, and that a hearing should not be held on the matter.

Trump and others seeking to overturn the special work of grand juries are not simply following the ordinary course of the law, Willis wrote in a court filing.

They seek to restrict a criminal investigation before charges are filed or even sought; they demand that the judicial system place them above and outside the common administration of the penal law; and they do so by raising arguments for which they have no merit, or which they have failed to join in due time, or which they have already failed, or which have no basis in law, she wrote.

Trump’s attorneys had asked an Atlanta Superior Court judge in March to overturn special grand juries and disqualify the district attorneys’ office from pursuing any charges related to the sprawling investigation.

Willis, a Democrat, responded Monday that Trump’s motions are procedurally flawed and should be rejected or denied, as the case may be.

Overall, the motions are procedurally flawed and advance arguments that lack merit, and the state respectfully requests that the court continue to monitor this matter and dismiss or dismiss the motions, as appropriate. appropriate, without a hearing, Willis said in the court filing.

Cathy Latham, one of 16 Republicans who served as fake voters in a plan to overthrow the Electoral College in Georgia, also joined Trump’s long-running request to intervene in the long-running probe by Fulton District Attorney.

In addition to signing fake certificate documents for Trump, Latham was also captured on security video spending hours inside restricted areas of the Coffee County election office when voter data was breached on January 7. 2021 the day after the riot at the US Capitol.

The sweeping objections from Trump’s attorneys covered a number of rulings by the judge who oversaw the grand jury, the conduct of the Fulton County prosecutor and a variety of media interviews by the special grand jury chairman.

In the lawsuit filed in March, Trump’s legal team wrote that the investigation was conducted under an unconstitutional statute, through an illegal and unconstitutional process, and by an attorney’s office. disqualified district that violated prosecution standards and acted in disregard of the gravity of the circumstances. and the constitutional rights of data subjects.

Willis responds Monday that she is defending her office’s actions and argues there is no reason why she should be disqualified or evidence that the grand jury investigation was tainted in any way.

The Movants are advancing constitutional arguments for which they have no merit and which do not demonstrate the unconstitutionality of the relevant laws, Willis wrote in Monday’s filing.

CNN has reached out to Trump’s legal team for comment.

Willis also argued that the Trump team waited too long to argue that they should be disqualified from investigating the former president.

By his own estimate, Mr. Trump has been at the center of an investigation that has been progressing for more than two years, but only now is he asking for prosecutors to be disqualified, Willis wrote.

A coalition of news media companies, including CNN, also filed in court in Atlanta on Monday opposing Trump’s bid to dismiss the special grand jury report, arguing that the report should be released in its entirety.

Not only is such a claim unsupported by any legal basis, but it would also be in flagrant contradiction to the fundamental principles of this nation and this state, the media collation wrote.

Willis plans to announce this summer whether Shell will bring charges against Trump or his allies, according to a letter sent to local law enforcement officials and obtained by CNN. Willis said in the letter that she plans to make an announcement between July 11 and September 1.

Willis’ office is considering filing racketeering and conspiracy charges stemming from the actions of Trump and his associates in the aftermath of Georgia’s 2020 election.

