Authoritarianism without authority | Compact loader

On March 23, 2020, Boris Johnson declared a de facto state of emergency in Britain. Despite the seriousness the then prime minister knew he was supposed to project, Johnson couldn’t stop a smirk from creeping across his face. In retrospect, this hint of a lack of seriousness anticipated Partygate, the scandal that would doom Johnson’s premiership: even as his government forced citizens to cancel their Christmas gatherings over the winter of 2020, it was later revealed, Johnson and his associates held a series of festive gatherings at 10 Downing Street.

Similar incidents, in which rulers ignored the harsh policies they imposed on the people, occurred everywhere from California to Canada to Austria; again and again, world leaders have been photographed removing the masks they imposed on us as soon as a photoshoot was over. In other words, the authoritarian wannabes of the Covid era lacked any authority. Nevertheless, they wielded enormous power which they largely, if not universally, obeyed. The old authoritarian ideas of the flawless leader are a thing of the past; we are now faced with the authoritarianism of the imperfect leader struggling, and often failing, to live up to his own restrictions.

Of course, this new model of authority also manifests itself beyond the political sphere, for example in the workplace. We are now faced with the phenomenon of CEOs cry as they announce layoffs, apparently in an effort to reveal their vulnerability and that they are normal people. As Ashley Frawley has documented, integrating mindfulness as a management technique depends in part on accepting a key article of faith: everyone is imperfect and has a deep need for understanding and encouragement to reflect and improve.

Such deployments of strength from weakness by authority figures might seem counter-intuitive, but on one level they have an obvious cynical logic: it’s harder to criticize someone who preemptively acknowledges their own weaknesses, even if they do so from dishonest way. In the political realm, however, the disavowal of authority is symptomatic of deeper changes.

In Europe and Great Britain, this new paradoxical mode of government, in which the governors reject or undermine their own authority, was born of the material transformation of the structure of the States and the political relations which constitute them. After the defeat of the organized working class in the 1980s, the European Union represented the institutionalization of this defeat. Nations no longer derived their authority from their citizens, but from their membership in the bloc. or like Chris Bickerton has said, the European Union has shifted the site of political relations within the state from nation-states, characterized by strong vertical relations of political representation between citizens and governments, to member-states, dominated through horizontal relations between national elites and their foreign counterparts.

A similar transformation, in which authority is outsourced to multinational organizations, has occurred unevenly across the world; the European Union is only one particularly flagrant manifestation of this. The growing orientation of ruling elites to transnational political networks such as the European Union has provided a means of governing what Peter Mair called vacuum: the political vacuum left by the hollowing out of entities such as mass-membership political parties and trade unions, where political participation and the representation of general interests had previously occurred. As the basis of authority moved away from the old, smoke-filled halls of representation of national interests towards diplomatic forums and global civil society, the political authority of states with the people inevitably declined.

As political representation has broken down and the center of authority has moved outside the nation, more and more citizens have ceased to feel that laws or policies somehow belong to them. . Instead, they experience them as mere impositions. Governments are becoming increasingly authoritarian, but also lack the authority that comes from meaningful citizen representation. This form of authoritarian government can only persist by excluding alternatives to the status quo or the Thatchers call. There is no alternative to neoliberalism and the politics of fear.

This is why the shift from laissez-faire post-political era that began in the 1990s to the draconian Covid measures was, in retrospect, so transparent. Because the representational base of state authority had collapsed, there was no one to advocate for the people who would obviously be harmed by the lockdowns, as their interests were simply no longer represented in the government. policy development. Instead, governments and experts consulted with other governments and their experts, justifying their policies with reference to science.

The erosion of political representation also helps to explain the crucial role of official fearmongering. Crucially, it was not the fear promoted by classical authoritarianism: fear of external enemies, coupled with fear of state coercion in response to any dissent. Instead, our externalized authoritarianism now fosters, above all, fear of other citizens, as the spreaders of a respiratory virus or viral misinformation. Ultimately, it is the same fear that underlies contemporary climate concerns: fear, that is, of the effects of other citizens on supposedly excessive reproduction and consumption. The problem, ultimately, is others, and the answer, again, is to cede more power to experts and multinational oversight entities.

Our states are capable of behaving in a truly authoritarian manner, but they do without authority. This is a paradoxical situation, where citizens’ compliance with the rules lacks a secure political foundation. It also partly explains the speed and relative ease with which the Covid rules were imposed. People wanted to be good citizens by following sensible and rational rules, which is precisely one of the things the current order deprives them of. So we’ve seen in Britain a wave of popular willingness to act rather than passively accept lockdowns, with almost a million people signing up in just days for an army of NHS volunteers (who don’t has ever been deployed in any meaningful way by the government).

Britain’s Covid experience has brought into particularly stark relief the difficulty of escaping the new mode of authority. The country’s withdrawal from the European Union, promoted above all as a way to regain control of the nation from foreign entities, was finalized just over a month before the pandemic was declared. Even so, Britain’s Covid policies have taken the same shape as in most of Europe. Britain continued to act as a Member State after officially leaving the European Union, the government relied not on an internal political process, but on the actions of other governing elites. What this proves is that even though EU membership evolved as a way to deal with the problem of declining political authority, Brexit was only a necessary condition to resolve the underlying problem, not a sufficient solution on its own.

Authoritarianism grows in proportion to the decline of political representation.

Contemporary authoritarianism grows in proportion to the decline of political representation. The only antidote to our authoritarianism without authority is not a policy of resistance or anarchic disavowal of authority, but a positive project that seeks to rebuild authority on the only stable basis: the desire of citizens to govern themselves. collectively and take control of our lives together.