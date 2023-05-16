Robert B. Reich: We must stop Trump’s fascism





Last Wednesday evening marked the unofficial start of Donald Trump’s campaign to be re-elected President of the United States.

He spent more than an hour on prime-time TV to a cheering crowd – courtesy of CNN – suggesting that America should default on its debts (crowd cheered) and we shouldn’t stand up for Ukraine versus Russia (cheers).

He defended his infamous ‘grab ’em by the p—-‘ comments, and called E. Jean Carroll, against whom a Manhattan jury had just found him liable for sexual abuse and defamation, a ‘crazy job’ and said his trial was “a rigged affair” (cheers and applause).

This was all bad enough.

But what really caught my attention was his attempt to rewrite the history of his attempted coup: he claimed that January 6, 2021 was “a beautiful day” (more cheers), that the Capitol rioters had “love in their hearts” and that if elected he would pardon those who were convicted (big applause). He denied moderator Kaitlan Collins’ factual claim that it took him three hours to tell the January 6 rioters to go home (more cheers).

Trump’s mayoral challenge from CNN may scare many voters, but not the GOP base

He claimed he never asked Georgia election officials to “find” for him the exact number of votes needed to defeat Biden in Georgia. (He did, and it’s recorded.) He claimed former Vice President Mike Pence had the power to void the election. (He didn’t.) He called Michael Byrd — the black Capitol Police lieutenant who shot and killed Ashli ​​Babbitt while protecting lawmakers during the Capitol storming — a “thug. “. (He is not.)

And he repeated that the 2020 election was stolen from him and – threateningly – refused to commit to the results of the 2024 presidential election (more applause).

What was the reaction to this prime-time misery?

No Republican lawmaker condemned him, except for Mitt Romney of Utah (remember him? He was the Republican Party’s presidential nominee in 2012, amazing as it may seem now).

From the rest of the Republican Party — Chairman Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, other Republican leaders in Congress, Republican governors? Nothing.

What about Democratic lawmakers?

Besides questioning CNN’s judgment in giving Trump the platform, remarkably little.

My sources in the Biden administration say they were “thrilled” with the CNN event because it gave Biden even “more ammunition” against Trump and “will drive more Democrats and independents to the polls to vote.” for Biden next year.”

Maybe. What if it convinced more Americans of Trump’s lies? Of his “strength? Of his baseless beliefs?

Trump digs into election lies, insults accuser at CNN town hall event

CNN has gone into overdrive to defend itself (and its CEO, Chris Licht) for giving Trump the platform. After all, CNN has said repeatedly, Trump is the top Republican in the presidential race and the public has a right to see and hear him. Others in the media claimed it would be irresponsible to “ignore” Trump and “keep him under wraps.”

As if that was the problem.

The problem was CNN’s decision to give Trump exactly what he wanted – over an hour on his own, with a hand-picked audience and a single reporter who couldn’t correct his torrent of lies (after Kaitlan Collins repeatedly questioned him about his handling of classified documents, he called her a “mean person”, drawing cheers from the audience).

But the problem we face is bigger than the silence of Republican lawmakers, the smug tactical response of Democrats, and the media’s blind defense of CNN.

Two and a half years after Trump summoned supporters to Washington, rounded them up outside the White House and, knowing they were armed and dangerous, sent them to ‘stop the robbery’ on Capitol Hill – where they rioted , threatened the life of Congress, and caused five deaths – he has still not been held legally responsible.

Yes, he was found liable in a civil lawsuit for sexually harassing and defaming a woman and charged with paying money to another.

But he caused a coup attempt in the United States for all to see. Where is the Attorney General? The special adviser? The law?

Silence.

Wake up, America!

We are no longer dealing with politics as we have come to understand it – as I have seen and practiced it over the past half century: Democrats versus Republicans, liberals versus conservatives, left versus right. In this ancient form of politics, compromise was expected and often necessary.

It is now democracy against authoritarianism.

There can be no compromise. And there must be no silence.

In 2016, Trump was a joke. It’s no longer a joke. He took control of the Republican Party, turning it into an anti-democracy party containing many officials who bought into and amplified his big lie about winning the 2020 election.

Those who stood up to Trump have now been purged. Most of the remaining Republican lawmakers have made it clear they will bend or ignore any rule that gets in their way.

Trump’s racism, sexism, homophobia and xenophobia have fueled a dramatic increase in hate crimes across America.

His grievances and calls for revenge cause the nation to become increasingly bitterly divided, paranoid, and suspicious.

He is less constrained than before. His lies are even bigger. He is even more sure of himself by telling them.

His rhetoric is even more menacing. “In 2016, I said I was your voice,” Trump said at the recent Conservative Political Action Conference. “Today, I add: I am your warrior. I am your vigilante. And for those who have been wronged and betrayed, I am your retribution.

Still, if the lukewarm silence from the rest of America continues, he has a good chance of becoming president again in 2024.

My friends, we don’t have the luxury of waiting 18 months until the 2024 election. The danger is now.

We must expose Trumpian fascism.

Demand that Trump be held fully accountable for what he has done.

Condemn the media for allowing him to set the terms of his appearance, and for magnifying and legitimizing his lies.

Urge Secretaries of State and other state election officials to refuse to put it on the ballot – under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which prohibits anyone from holding office who, after lending oath to uphold the Constitution, engaged in an insurrection against the United States.

And we need to make good trouble, as John Lewis said: Mobilize to protect equal rights and uphold the rule of law. Call out the haters and fanatics. Take to the streets, if necessary, to defend our democracy.

Robert Reich, former US Secretary of Labor, is a professor of public policy at the University of California at Berkeley and author of “The System: Who Rigged It, How We Fix It”. Learn more about Robert Reich at https://robertreich.substack.com/

