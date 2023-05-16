India and US to hold inaugural iCET-focused strategic trade dialogue next month





A year after the launch of the U.S.-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET), the two countries will host the inaugural meeting of the Strategic Business Dialogue next month to implement the results of the initiative. The meeting, which is scheduled to take place on June 4-5, will attempt to streamline export controls, improve high-tech trade and facilitate technology transfer between the two countries. It was last May during the Quad Summit that the initiative was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden. The main objective of the initiative was to elevate and expand the strategic technology partnership and cooperation between governments in the field of defense and industry. In January of this year, National Security Advisors (NSAs) from both countries met and led the inaugural iCET Dialogue in Washington, DC. “Both sides discussed opportunities for greater cooperation in critical and emerging technologies, co-development and co-production, and ways to deepen connectivity in our innovation ecosystems,” reads the statement. a statement released by the White House at the time. Later in March, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo visited India and met with her counterpart Piyush Goyal as the duo announced the relaunch of bilateral trade dialogue. “Minister Goyal and Secretary Raimondo stressed the importance of coordination with the permanent mechanism established by the two governments under iCET, which aims to resolve regulatory obstacles and other issues that hinder the smooth flow of economic ties. and commercial,” the joint statement read. Biden will host Modi The announcement of the meeting comes as the White House announces that President Biden will host Prime Minister Modi on June 22. “President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Republic of India for an official State Visit to the United States, which will include a State Dinner, on June 22, 2023. The next visit will confirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India and the warm ties of family and friendship that unite Americans and Indians,” said press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a communicated. Relations between the two nations have improved lately, despite some hiccups. Ahead of his visit to the United States, Prime Minister Modi will meet Biden at the May 19-21 G-7 summit in Japan and then at the May 24 QUAD summit in Australia. They will cross paths in Paua New Guinea on May 22 as part of the Critical Engagement of Far Pacific Nations. (With agency contributions)

