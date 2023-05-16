Report: Trumps Adviser made him be even more of an asshole in recent weeks CNN Town Hall





Donald Trump was completely awful himself during last week’s town hall train wreck with CNN. But maybe you noticed that as the night went on, his performance got a little more repulsive when he told moderator Kaitlan Collins, you’re a mean person. Well, apparently it was thanks to an adviser to Trump waiting in the wings, who pushed him to amp up the asshole.

Yes, Axios reports that Trump has become more aggressive and more dismissive of Collins in part thanks to adviser Jason Millers who used the first commercial break to show old Trump tweets from Democrats blasting CNN and saying Trump was winning, an effort to pushing the ex-president as if he were rousing a boxer in his corner or pushing a bully. Tweets shown to Trump included one from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, whose criticism focused on her vicious attack on writer E. Jean Carroll: CNN should be ashamed of themselves. They lost full control of this town hall only to be manipulated again into the election disinformation platform, the January 6 defenses and a public attack on a victim of sexual abuse. The audience cheers him on and makes fun of the host.

Another tweet was reportedly from failed Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, who wrote: This #CNNTownhall is shaping up to be a clear victory for Trump, certainly in the Republican realm and probably overall.

As Axios notes, the strategy Miller deployed was not new; When Trump was president, aides were known to carry positive polls about him so they could pull them out to show him off as a little treat if he started to get grumpy.

Following last week’s TV shit show in which Trump was given a platform to spread more lies about the 2020 election, rewrite January 6, attack the woman he was convicted of sexual abuse, insulting the moderator and claiming that before Roe v. Wade is canceled, they could kill the baby in the ninth month or after the baby is born. The vibe is absolutely the lowest it’s been in the [Chris] Licht tenure, and that’s saying a lot. (Licht was named CEO of the network in February 2022 and reportedly has set himself the goal of making it less liberal.)

