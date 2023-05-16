Turkey’s President Erdogan heads for a runoff election that will decide who will lead a key NATO country





ANKARA, Turkey (AP) Voters in Turkey will return to the polls in two weeks for a runoff election to decide whether conservative President Recep Tayyip Erdogan or his chief rival will lead a country battling sky-high inflation as he plays a key role in NATO expansion and the Middle East.

The May 28 second round of presidential elections that election officials announced on Monday will allow Turkey to decide whether the nation remains under the increasingly authoritarian president for a third decade, or if it can move down the longer path. democratic that Kemal Kilicdaroglu has claimed he can deliver.

As in previous years, the nationalist Erdogan led a very divisive campaign. He portrayed Kilicdaroglu, who had received support from the country’s pro-Kurdish party, colluding with terrorists and supporting what he called deviant LGBTQ rights. As the devout leader of the predominantly Muslim country, grounded in secular principles, Erdogan has won support from conservative voters and courted more Islamists with his anti-LGBTQ rhetoric. In a bid to woo voters hard hit by inflation, he raised wages and pensions and subsidized electricity and gas bills, while showcasing the defense industry and infrastructure projects of the Turkey. Some voters said the results announced on Monday should bolster Turkish democracy by reminding Erdogan of the importance of convincing voters. Sena Dayan said she voted for the Erdogan alliance, but was not upset about the need for a second round. I think it’s good for the government, and better for our future, to reverse wrong decisions, Dayan said in Istanbul. Erdogan has too much confidence in himself. People have kind of broken that trust. For others, Sunday’s vote showed just how polarized Turkey has become. I’m not happy at all, said voter Suzan Devletsah. I worry about the future of Turkey. Kilicdaroglu leads the main pro-secular opposition party, created by the founder of modern Turkey. He campaigned on a promise to reverse crackdowns on free speech and other forms of democratic backsliding and fix an economy battered by high inflation and currency devaluation. The latest official statistics put inflation at around 44%, down from a peak of around 86%, but independent experts estimate them to be much higher. As the results came in, it appeared that these elements had not rattled the electorate as many expected. Turkey’s conservative heartland voted overwhelmingly for the ruling party, with Kilicdaroglu’s main opposition winning most of the western and southern coastal provinces. Western nations and foreign investors were particularly interested in the outcome due to Erdogan’s unorthodox leadership of the economy and often mercurial but successful efforts to place the country that spans Europe and Asia in the center of many major diplomatic negotiations. Erdogan has faced electoral headwinds due to the cost of living crisis and criticism over the government’s response to February’s devastating earthquake. But with his alliance retaining its grip on parliament, Erdogan is now in a good position to win in the second round. Preliminary results showed Erdogan winning 49.5% of the vote on Sunday, while Kilicdaroglu got 44.9% and third candidate Sinan Ogan got 5.2%, according to Ahmet Yener, the leader of the Supreme Electoral Council. The remaining uncounted votes weren’t enough to tip Erdogan to outright victory, even though they all broke for him, Yener said. In the last presidential election in 2018, Erdogan won in the first round, with more than 52% of the vote. Uncertainty looms over the 3.4 million Syrian refugees who have been under Turkey’s temporary protection after fleeing war in neighboring Syria. Kilicdaroglu and Ogan have both campaigned to expel Syrians, arguing they are a burden as Turkey faces an economic downturn, and the governments of Syrian President Bashar Assad and Erdogan work to improve conditions. relations after years of hostility. Erdogan, who has welcomed Syrians to Turkey, has put them and other migrants on the negotiating table with Europe, which is struggling with the flow of people. Erdogan, who has ruled Turkey as prime minister or president since 2003, described Sunday’s vote as a victory for both himself and the country. In a tweet on Monday, he said the votes for him and his alliance had confirmed the nation’s confidence, but added that he respected the results that kept him from an outright victory by half a vote. percentage point. God willing, we will have a historic victory by increasing our votes from May 14 and emerging victorious in the elections on May 28, he said, adding that he would solicit votes from all, regardless of their political preferences. Kilicdaroglu sounded defiant, tweeting around the time the run-off was announced: Don’t fall into despair… We will rise up and win this election together. Kilicdaroglu, 74, and his party have lost all previous presidential and parliamentary elections since he took power in 2010, but raised their votes this time. Right-wing candidate Ogan did not say who he would support if the election ends in a runoff. The Erdogans party and its allies won 322 seats in the National Assembly, while the opposition won 213 and the remaining 65 went to a pro-Kurdish and leftist alliance, according to preliminary results. Results reported by the state-run Anadolu agency showed Erdogan’s party was dominant in the quake-hit region, winning 10 out of 11 provinces in a region that has traditionally backed the president. This is despite criticism of his government’s slow response to the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people. Nearly 89% of eligible Turkish voters cast their ballots and more than half of foreign voters turned out to vote. Voter turnout in Turkey has traditionally been high, although the government has suppressed freedom of speech and assembly over the years and especially since a coup attempt in 2016. Erdogan blamed the failed coup on supporters of a former ally, the cleric Fethullah Gulen, and launched a full-scale crackdown on officials with alleged links to Gulen and also imprisoned activists, journalists and pro-Kurdish politicians. Michael Georg Link, special coordinator and head of the OSCE observation mission monitoring the elections, said the elections were competitive but limited. As the criminalization of certain political forces, including the detention of several opposition politicians, has prevented full political pluralism and hampered the rights of individuals to stand for election, he explained. The observation mission also noted that the use of public resources, the bias of the media in favor of Erdogan, the criminalization of the dissemination of false information and online censorship gave Erdogan an unfair advantage”, while claiming that the elections showed the resilience of Turkish democracy. ___ Bilginsoy reported from Istanbul. Associated Press reporters Robert Badendieck contributed from Istanbul, Mehmet Guzel from Ankara, Turkey and Cinar Kiper from Bodrum, Turkey.

