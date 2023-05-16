Which trumps the main naysayers who are afraid to argue





This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas and recommends the best in culture.

Last week’s verdict in the sexual assault case of E. Could Jean Carrolls affect Donald Trump’s standing with primary voters? I reached out to Atlantic team writer David Frum, who has been thinking for a few weeks about what he calls the X-factors of the 2024 presidential race.

The X Factor

Late last month, my colleague David Frum wrote an article titled The Coming Biden Blowout, in which he argued that the Republican Party was likely heading for election disaster again. The Bidens poll numbers are only average, he acknowledged. But a presidential election offers a stark, binary choice: this or that? Biden may fall short of some voters’ imagined ideal of a president, but in 2024 voters won’t compare the Democrat to that ideal. They will compare it to the Republican alternative.

But the Republicans, David argues, are doing everything wrong in this election cycle. A smarter plan, he posits, would have been to replace Donald Trump with someone less obnoxious and impulsive and come up with plausible policy ideas on issues like drugs, crime and border enforcement. Instead, the party does the exact opposite:

They tell their constituents about Trump’s personal grievances and boutique culture war issues that their own base doesn’t care much about, like Florida’s state war on Disney. At the same time, Republican leaders are confronting Democratic voters with extremist threats on issues close to their hearts: bans on abortion drugs in the mail, restrictions on the freedom of young women to cross state lines, attacks on student suffrage, proposed deep cuts to Medicaid and food stamps in the GOP’s debt ceiling ransom demand.

Last week, David continued that essay by reflecting on some of the unexpected X-factors that could derail the conventional wisdom of Joe Biden’s re-election. He reminds us that the 2016 election cycle was punctuated by two last-minute surprises, Trumps Access Hollywood tape and FBI Director James Comeys announcing he was reopening an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email practices. One turned out to be damaging; we didn’t, writes David.

What are the possible X-factors of 2024? Bidens’ health could certainly be one, David notes. According to a recent poll, only about a third of Americans believe Biden is up to the physical and mental duties of the presidency. And Trump, if he were to maintain his current position as the GOP frontrunner, has X factors of his own, mostly legal. David writes:

Trump’s indictments have, so far, generated a rallying effect among his co-partisans, widening his lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to 30 points the following month. But the focus here is so far. More Indictments Could Be Coming As president, Trump could draw on some political cover, as the large number of wrongdoing allegations have gotten mixed up, confused people and often canceled each other out. Whether indictments now cancel each other out in the same way is not so clear, let alone whether they turn into cumulative convictions, followed by convictions.

After David wrote this article, a jury found Trump responsible for sexually abusing and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll. It would be fair to wonder if this verdict could be its own potential X-factor for Trump’s candidacy; as David noted in his story, an April 2023 poll showed that a quarter of Republicans want a candidate who isn’t distracted by personal legal issues, and while that’s not a majority, Trump does not start this presidential race with a lot of leeway. However, the New Hampshire audience for Trumps CNN town hall after Carroll’s verdict last week, consisting of the New Hampshire GOP and undecided voters, laughed and applauded Trump’s performance, including his mockery of Carroll, suggesting that his base is still holding strong.

David isn’t convinced that supporters of Trump’s primary election would necessarily be deterred by Carroll’s verdict. This is a civil and not a criminal action; Trump was found responsible, not convicted, David told me today. But a jury finding of sexual abuse is now on Trump’s docket, and opponents can remind voters that another two dozen charges never made it to court. And even more to come.

Although David acknowledged that we may never know if the verdict will hurt Trump’s prospects in the primaries, he noted that was largely because Trump’s main opponents were terrified of talk to voters about it. As Trump’s legal battles continue to unfold, the general election may turn out to be a different story.

In 2016, we were talking about allegations against Trump, David continued. In 2020, he was impeached, but not impeached. Now he is charged. He was found responsible. Most likely, by November 2024, he could be found guilty and sentenced. And with 18 months to go until Election Day, new X-factors for any of the candidates might still surprise us.

Today’s news

President Tayyip Erdoan is leading the first round of the Turkish presidential election. He has been in power for 20 years. Britain has promised attack drones and more missiles for Ukraine as part of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s European tour. Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a ban into law preventing Florida colleges and universities from spending state or federal money on diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Dispatches

Evening reading

Artwork by Vartika Sharma

The lesson I wish I never had to learn about motherhood

By Bushra Seddique

Dear Mom,

It’s 2am, I’m sitting awake in the silent hell of the night, worrying about my sister and wishing you were here. I don’t know when this eternal winter will end. Difficult to keep warm our ground floor apartment with its high ceilings. I write to you from our dining table, where we have never feasted, thousands of miles from you. It’s one of those damn nights I can’t sleep. The traffic of my thoughts overwhelms me. You know how much I loved to sleep, Mom, but now I can’t remember the last time I rested peacefully. Maybe a year ago? Maybe more. Maybe since my sister and I escaped from the Taliban and left Kabul. Maybe since I left you behind.

Read the article completely.

Zack Robidas as Mark Ravenhead and Tom Nichols as Ben Stove in “Succession”

Listen. A preview of The Atlantics’ latest podcast, How to Talk to People. It explores the barriers of community building in hopes of revealing the rewards of showing up.

Show. Episode 8 of the fourth and final season of Succession (airing on HBO Max), which features a cameo from this newsletter’s senior editor, Tom Nichols.

Play our daily crosswords.

If you’re still trying to make sense of CNN’s town hall with Trump last week, I recommend editing Tom Nicholss’ newsletter on the subject. Instead of a major one-on-one interview with a dangerous and malicious demagogue, CNN featured another episode of Trump’s ongoing reality show, Tom explained in a forceful and compelling essay.

Isabella

Katherine Hu contributed to this newsletter.

