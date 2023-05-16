Imran Khan calls for demonstrations for freedom





Undoubtedly the military is behind my arrest, Khan said

By Youri Prasad

Monday, May 15, 2023

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for nationwide protests for freedom after his arrest and subsequent release last week. Freedom does not come easily. You have to rip it off. You have to sacrifice yourself for that, he said in a speech broadcast on YouTube shortly after his release from prison.

More than 100 paramilitary police had earlier seized Khan from the Islamabad High Court and detained him on a land corruption case. Several other leaders of the Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party were also arrested.

This has led to widespread protests across the country and battles between people and troops sent to help local police. In Lahore, a mob set fire to the doors of a generals’ house. The government then imposed curfew-like restrictions across Punjab.

The prosperous province was once a political stronghold for outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Muslim League wing. But he now hovers behind Khan.

As the crisis escalated, the Supreme Court of Pakistan intervened to declare Khan’s arrest illegal and ordered the police to release him. Once free, Khan turned his anger on the powerful establishment.

Without a doubt, the army is behind my arrest, he said. Pakistan is now ruled by the army chief. The repression against us is led by the head of the army.

Generals regularly overthrew leaders elected to run the country for nearly half of its existence. Khan demands an early election and that he be allowed to run unhindered.

It is a popular demand that has galvanized millions of poor and middle class people whose lives are being destroyed by austerity, imperialism and climate change. The PTI insists that it is the only one who can oppose the vested interests of the state.

Khan says he will confront the generals and free Pakistan from its dependence on the United States and the International Monetary Fund. But his record in power does not back up those claims.

His party was elected in 2018 with the support of the army. Once in power, Khan quickly stopped talking about an Islamic welfare state that could take care of everyone.

He embraced the bankers who demanded more sacrifices from the poor. The street movement supporting Khan and his call for new elections will demand much more this time around.

