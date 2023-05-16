Did Bonnie Tyler have to apologize for the size of her hair? Try CRAIG BROWN’S Big Apology Quiz

OAF, the Offenses and Apologies Federation, has never been busier.

So far this week, Susanna Reid has apologized to Damian Lewis after Ed Balls, her co-host of ITV’s Good Morning Britain, mistook him for Benedict Cumberbatch, and the top boyband agency in the world. Japan has apologized for the predatory misconduct of its late founder. And it’s still only Tuesday.

But how will you score in the second part of The Great Apology quiz?

Bonnie Tyler’s Total Hair Eclipse…Or Did the Singer Really Have to Apologize for the Size of Her Hair?

1. In 2015, Justin Bieber reached number 1 with his song Sorry, but which of these offenses has he never committed?

a) Throw eggs over a neighbour’s fence.

b) Shoplifting a Kinder Surprise egg from Walmart.

c) Attempting to take a pet monkey to Germany.

d) Use of racial slurs in videos made when he was 14 years old.

2) “She is so sorry if anyone felt disappointed,” read a statement released on behalf of Bonnie Tyler last month. What was she apologizing for?

a) Skip the queue at Waitrose.

b) Allowing her long hair to block the view of people behind her during a performance of Waiting For Godot at the Young Vic.

c) Performing Total Eclipse Of The Heart on ITV’s This Morning.

(d) Being left speechless when asked for his opinion on the situation in the Middle East during question time.

3) For which of them did Boris Johnson not apologize?

a) Attending an illegal party during lockdown.

b) Appointment of Chris Pincher Deputy Chief Whip.

c) Claiming the NHS would be better than 350 million a week after Brexit.

d) Downing Street staff disrespect cleaners.

4) Which movie star made scathing anti-Semitic remarks to a police officer who pulled him over on suspicion of drunk driving in 2006, later saying “I acted like a completely out of sorts person of control…I am deeply ashamed of everything I have said, and I apologize to anyone I have offended’?

a) Russell Crowe.

b) Robert Downey Jr.

c) Mel Gibson.

d) Lady Judi Dench.

Boris Johnson arrives for the closing gala on the final day of a conference marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, in Belfast on April 19, 2023

Former US President Bill Clinton is pictured with intern Monica Lewinsky

5) In December 2021, a Roman Catholic diocese in Sicily issued a public apology. Why?

a) A priest had taken off his robes and fled outside the cathedral in Palermo.

b) A bishop told a group of children that Santa Claus did not exist.

c) They had authorized a pole dancing club in a church.

d) The diocese had persecuted the local Druids in the 9th century.

6) How many years after banishing Dante from Florence did city officials issue a public apology?

at seven o ‘clock.

b) 17.

c) 70.

d) 706.

7) Which of these excuses has not yet taken place?

a) Labour’s Angela Rayner apologizes for calling Tory MPs ‘scum’.

b) Diane Abbott apologizes for drinking alcohol on public transport.

c) Sky News presenter Kay Burley apologizes for breaking lockdown rules.

d) Prince Harry apologizes for invading Prince William’s privacy.

8) Associate the apology with the person apologizing:

a) “I’m sorry that my behavior in the past upset people.”

b) ‘I am so contrite that I cannot say.’

c) ‘I am not without faults and I am far from perfect.’

d) ‘I cheated on people, including even my wife. I deeply regret it.

i) Former US President Bill Clinton, having had an affair with intern Monica Lewinsky.

ii) Former Home Secretary Priti Patel, after an internal investigation found she had intimidated Home Office staff.

iii) The Duchess of York, having accepted money from Jeffrey Epstein to help pay off his debts.

iv) Golfer Tiger Woods, having been discovered cheating on his wife.

Priti Patel, then Home Secretary, is pictured leaving Downing Street on February 13, 2020

Answers: 1b; 2c; 3c; 4c; 5b; 6d; 7d; 8a,ii; b, iii; c, iv; d, i.