6G on the maps of India! Cisco COO Maria Martine reveals details of conversation with PM Modi





Cisco COO Maria Martine (Image source: IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his vision for 6G technology and urged global networking giant Cisco to initiate research and development (R&D) in this area, according to Maria Martinez, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Cisco . As the rollout of 5G gathers momentum in India, PM Modi is already laying the groundwork for next-generation telecommunications technology, aiming to empower millions of people. In a meeting with PM Modi and other senior Cisco executives, Martinez highlighted the potential of emerging technologies and their ability to drive innovation and development in India. She said she was excited about the opportunities 5G presents for both the private sector and businesses of all sizes, stressing the need to scale up these advancements. According to an IANS report, Martinez said, “We also talked about building some sort of joint R&D around 6G. We are very excited after seeing the rollout of 5G around the world, including India. We are also very excited about 6G. In March, PM Modi released a vision document outlining India’s plans to develop and launch 6G telecommunications services in the coming years. Cisco is actively collaborating with Indian telecom operators to explore the monetization of 5G private use cases through a service-based model. With Reliance Jio Infocomm and Bharti Airtel rapidly connecting cities and towns with 5G, India aims to deliver 5G access nationwide this year. Cisco Chairman and CEO Chuck Robbins also discussed the company’s efforts to boost India’s manufacturing and exports with PM Modi. Cisco has announced plans to begin manufacturing in India, aiming to contribute over $1 billion in domestic production and combined exports in the coming years by establishing a secure and robust device ecosystem. Dave West, president of Cisco Asia-Pacific, Japan and Greater China (APJC), highlighted the rapid pace of 5G rollout in India and the country’s strong commitment to digitalization. He expressed his enthusiasm for the Indian market and Cisco’s alignment with India’s digitalization and growth journey. The manufacturing announcement reflects Cisco’s confidence in the potential of this growing market. Businesses of all sizes in India are embracing digitalization at a rapid pace, with technology playing a crucial role in their strategies. As these companies digitize, they prioritize a robust technology infrastructure, internal efficiency, and seamless collaboration with external partners. Cybersecurity and sustainability are also key considerations as enterprises seek resilient and agile infrastructure. India is of great importance to Cisco, being its second largest research and development center outside the United States.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/business-economy/companies/6g-on-indias-cards-cisco-coo-maria-martine-reveals-details-of-conversation-with-pm-modi-article-100255223 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos