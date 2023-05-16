Han Zheng visits the Netherlands





At the invitation of the Dutch government, Vice President Han Zheng visited the Netherlands from May 10 to 12, 2023 local time, met with King Willem-Alexander and held talks with Prime Minister Mark Rutte in The Hague. When meeting with Willem-Alexander, Han Zheng first conveyed cordial greetings and best wishes from President Xi Jinping and Professor Peng Liyuan to the King and Queen. He said that under the strategic leadership of President Xi Jinping and King Willem-Alexander, China-Dutch relations have always maintained solid and steady development. Bilateral trade volume increased despite declining trends, and cooperation in agriculture, water conservancy, transportation, logistics, sustainable development and others made progress constants. Han Zheng expressed the hope that through the visit, the important common understandings reached between President Xi Jinping and King Willem-Alexander will be further implemented and that the open and pragmatic partnership for comprehensive cooperation between China and the Netherlands will develop further. Han Zheng pointed out that the current economic globalization has encountered some difficulties, but the overall trend is irreversible. China and the Netherlands have ample scope for cooperation in areas such as green and low-carbon development and climate response, and the two sides should come together to tackle challenges together. Countries with different civilizations should respect, understand and support each other, seek consensus in exchanges and promote win-win results in cooperation. Willem-Alexander asked Han Zheng to convey his and the Queen’s cordial greetings to President Xi Jinping and Professor Peng Liyuan. He said that the most important problem facing humanity in the 21st century is the environmental problem. China’s achievements in solving the water resources and sanitation problems faced by the huge population are recognized by all. The Netherlands and China have played an important role in sustainable development and environmental preservation, and should further strengthen their cooperation and advance carbon neutrality and global emission reduction. The international community should focus more on consensus, show respect for respective civilizations and recognize each other’s identities. It is precisely because of the diversity of these civilizations and identities that each nation and each country becomes unique. In his talks with Mark Rutte, Han Zheng said that in recent years, China and the Netherlands have upheld the spirit of mutual respect and mutual trust, joined hands to meet challenges, jointly ensure the stability of global industrial and supply chains and have made contributions to the economies of both countries and the world. Currently, China’s economic stabilization and recovery momentum is better than expected, which will surely boost global economic recovery and provide wider space for pragmatic cooperation between China and the Netherlands. China is ready to have in-depth communication with the Netherlands, consolidate mutual trust, jointly explore the direction of cooperation under new circumstances, promote the healthy development of China-Netherlands relations and jointly advance the world peace, security and prosperity. Han Zheng noted that the key to tackling climate change lies in actions, requiring joint attention and concerted efforts from the international community. Between China and Europe, there are no fundamental conflicts of interest, but on the contrary, they have complementary advantages. China stands ready to push forward China-Europe relations for better development through practical cooperation. Mark Rutte welcomed Han Zheng’s visit and said China is an important trading partner of the Netherlands. Bilateral relations are resilient and strong, and there is ample space for practical cooperation in economy and trade, green and low-carbon development, climate response and other areas. There are many problems in the world today, and China’s role is indispensable. Mark Rutte expressed his expectation of a rapid resumption of exchanges between the Netherlands and China, and the desire to deepen bilateral practical cooperation, strengthen science and technology cooperation in the field of climate change and contribute to achieving the global goal to combat climate change. After the talks, Han Zheng and Mark Rutte jointly visited the Royal Mauritshuis Photo Gallery. During his visit to the Netherlands, Han Zheng also met with the heads of ASML and AkzoNobel respectively, and paid an inspection visit to Philips headquarters in Amsterdam.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://in.china-embassy.gov.cn/eng/zgxw/202305/t20230516_11078149.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos