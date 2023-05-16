“Our partnership with India is one of the most important relationships,” the US State Department said during Prime Minister Modi’s upcoming visit.









YEARS |

Update: May 16, 2023 03:31 EAST

Washington [US]May 16 (ANI): US State Department Senior Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel on Monday (local time) highlighted the deepening partnership between Washington and New Delhi ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit.

“Our partnership with India is one of our most important relationships and we were close with India on a number of vital priorities. The State visit is an opportunity to deepen some of these partnerships” , said Vedant Patel on the issue of Prime Minister Modi’s official status. Visit to the United States on June 22, 2023.

He said the State Department and Secretary Antony Blinken were heavily involved in Prime Minister Modi’s upcoming state visit.

Speaking on India’s role in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific, Patel said: “The state visit is an opportunity to deepen some of these partnerships, whether to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific or to ensure that this is a region that is more connected, more prosperous, more secure and more resilient Obviously, between India and the United States , there is an opportunity to deepen trade issues, deepen security partnerships.

He also highlighted some common global challenges such as global health and tackling the climate crisis. “There is an opportunity to address some common global challenges like global health and tackling the climate crisis. So again, I’m not going to push the state visit forward, but we’re very much looking forward to hosting the Indian government,” Patel said.

Earlier, the White House announced in a statement that US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden would host Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an official state visit next month.

The statement released by the White House reads: “President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Republic of India for an official State visit to the United States, which will include a state dinner, June 22, 2023.”

The upcoming visit will confirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India and the warm ties of family and friendship that unite Americans and Indians.

“The visit will reinforce the two countries’ shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific and our shared determination to elevate our strategic technology partnership, especially in the areas of defence, clean energy and space,” the statement read.

The last face-to-face meeting between Prime Minister Modi and US President Biden took place in Indonesia. Both leaders considered areas such as crucial and emerging technologies and artificial intelligence.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed close cooperation in future sectors such as critical and emerging technologies, edge computing and artificial intelligence, according to an official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office. . The two leaders also held talks on topical global and regional developments. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/us/our-partnership-with-india-is-one-of-most-consequential-relations-us-dept-of-state-on-pm-modis-upcoming-visit20230516033116 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos