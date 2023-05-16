Wisconsin judge allows lawsuit against fake Trump voters





MADISON, Wis. (AP) – A Wisconsin judge on Monday refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed against 10 bogus voters for former President Donald Trump and two of his attorneys, saying the case could continue in the county where it was filed. filed.

The lawsuit seeks $2.4 million from the bogus voters and their lawyers, alleging they were part of a plot by Trump and his allies to undo his defeat in the 2020 presidential race. It also seeks to prevent Republicans to serve as voters again.

Fake voters huddled in Wisconsin and other battleground states where Trump was defeated in 2020, attempting to vote for the former president even though he lost. Republicans who participated in Wisconsin said they were trying to preserve Trump’s legal status in case the courts overturn his defeat.

Nine of Wisconsin’s 10 bogus voters and one of Trump’s attorneys argued the lawsuit against them was wrongfully filed in Dane County Circuit Court. Since none of them lived in that county, they argued, the lawsuit should be refiled against each of them in their respective home counties.

But Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington disagreed on Monday, saying the lawsuit was properly filed because, in part, at least one of the defendants appears to live in Dane County. or presents no evidence to the contrary.

One of Trump’s lawyers, James Troupis, and fake voter Scott Grabins, the former chairman of the Dane County Republican Party, both live in Dane County. None of them provided proof of where they lived, the judge said. Neither did Trump attorney Kenneth Chesebro, who practices law in the Boston area.

Lawyers for bogus voters who don’t live in Dane County argued that a 2007 state law allows for location changes in the courts of defendants’ home county in matters related to elections or electoral law. The lawsuit alleges that the defendants violated multiple criminal and civil laws when they met at the Wisconsin State Capitol on December 14, 2020, in an attempt to vote for Trump.

Remington said the law requires the case be heard in Dane County where it was filed.

Wisconsin law does not allow for the problematic consequences of ten judges simultaneously arguing the same claims in ten different courts, or ten juries — some 120 jurors — hearing the same claims and returning ten different verdicts, Remington wrote.

The lawsuit was filed a year ago this month by two Democratic voters and one voter. They are represented by Madison-based law firm Law Forward and the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection at Georgetown University Law Center.

While it likely won’t be the last, it was just the latest effort to delay any type of liability, Law Forward attorney Scott Thompson said. We are pleased that this case is resolved at the Dane County Courthouse, just one block from where the fake voter scheme was carried out.

Lawyers for the bogus voters did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Remington also revived a law forward complaint against fake voters filed with the Wisconsin Elections Commission last week. This complaint asked for sanctions against false voters.

Remington ruled last week that the complaint should be heard again because a commissioner who last reviewed the complaint should have recused himself. This commissioner, Robert Spindell, also served as a bogus voter and is one of the defendants in the lawsuit for damages.

President Joe Biden won Wisconsin by nearly 21,000 votes, a result that withstood recounts, partisan-led investigations, a nonpartisan audit and multiple lawsuits.

