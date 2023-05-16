Who will succeed Richard Sharp?

All around Sharp, with his body still warm, the chatter among the media classes was who would succeed him. Lucy Frazer, the relatively new culture secretary, obviously decreed she wanted a woman for the job, and after Sharp’s excruciating embarrassment to the Tories, someone wasn’t too slavishly affiliated with the left. One of two new names in the frame is Lady Floella Benjamin, who sits on the Lib Dem benches in the Lords. The former BBC children’s presenter and actress has served on several high profile boards including the Bafta Council, Windrush Commemoration Committee, British Board of Film Classification and Ofcom.

Richard Sharp cut a predictably desperate figure at the Sir Harry Evans Global Investigative Journalism Summit in London last week. The event was hosted by Tina Brown to celebrate her late husband the intrepid formerSunday timeeditor and ethical journalism that held the power to account. The outgoing BBC chairman, now best known as former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s loan arranger, was not the best example of this.

Conservative pair Tina Stowell are also strong contenders. A former civil servant, she worked for the BBC in senior administrative posts before becoming Leader of the House of Lords. She chaired the Charity Commission from 2018 to 2021 and now chairs the Lords Communications and Digital committee.

Two former newspaper editors, Lady Patience Wheatcroft and Sarah Sands, are also still touted. Sandss’ closeness to Johnson, she used to have her picture hanging on the wall in her office during herTelegraphdays, and championed him as Mayor of London when she edited theLondon Evening Standard seems to count against it. There is also his somewhat controversial period at the head of theTodayprogram and a disastrous short run as editor of theSunday Telegraph.

Wheatcroft is not friendly to the Powers That Be after switching from Tory to Crusader benches and, although once reliably, the Tories have made their opposition to Brexit clear, especially in these pages. Smart money seems to be on Benjamin.

Meanwhile, most of the illustrious speakers at the Harry Evans summit got along wonderfully, but there was amusing tension between John Ryley, the former head of Sky News, and Deborah Turness, the current CEO of BBC News and Current Affairs. . Ryley casually called the BBC state-funded, prompting an irate Turness to point out that it was in fact funded by the license fee payer. It was a raw wound for her, as she had only recently had the same argument with Twitter after the social networking site used the same description.

The reality is that the government sets the amount of money the BBC receives from license fee payers in its periodic reviews, so the state always has its hands on the purse strings. The current license fee regulations will be in effect until March 2028 and, in terms of future funding, the House of Lords Communications and Digital Committee has yet to make a decision.

Nigel Farage was called a bully in a letter written by one of his professors at Dulwich College in south London, but that didn’t stop him from using the same phrase againstAND Ns Alastair Campbell on his vigorous exchanges with former Brexit Party MEP Alex Phillips onNewsnightlast week.

Alastair Campbell is a thug and bully who showed his true colors, Farage harassed on Twitter, prompting an interesting response from the object of his anger. Campbell revealed that Farage asked him to co-host a show with him on GB News or GBeebies as he called it, which he refused to do. Campbell added for good measure that Farage was bitter that it was Rory Stewart rather than him who got to train with him on hisThe rest is politicspodcast.

I last saw Farage on Twitter apparently start a striptease which, for health reasons, I chose not to watch until the end.

Bournemouth was an inauspicious choice for the first conference of the Conservative Democratic Organisation, also known as the BBC, or Bring Back Boris Campaign, which attracted die-hard loyalists such as Priti Patel, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries.

The last party to hold a conference in the jaded seaside resort was the Lib Dems, just before the general election when Jo Swinson hit his pride as leader and Chuka Umunna had his last hurrah. The Conservatives have not held an official conference in the city since 2006, and Labor since 2007.

The city is unlucky to have Johnson’s chief fanboy, Conor Burns, despite not being suspended as an MP. It goes without saying that he also spoke at the conference. His seat, once considered one of the safest in the country, is now up for grabs in the upcoming elections.

After voting for Brexit, Bournemouth is deeply remorseful as the Lib Dems emerged on May 4 as the dominant force in the local council. Closed shops and crime, a man was stabbed in the town center as Johnson loyalists gathered to tell their own story.

The boss of the Dorset Chamber of Commerce recently complained that Brexit was having a serious detrimental impact on exports across the county and not delivering the promised positive effects. Not declared in theDaily mails coverage was that protesters gathered outside the conference venue to tell CDO members they were not welcome.

Glasgow residents know that winning the 1990 European City of Culture award began the city’s hugely successful global repositioning as a center of culture and the arts. The momentum of the EU initiative has also accelerated regeneration and urban renewal across the city.

This was recognized on May 9, Europe Day, when Glasgow City Council held an event to confirm the city’s European credentials. Councilors then passed a motion to remind the world that more than two-thirds of Glasgow residents voted to stay and had their EU citizenship taken away against their will. Jacqueline McLaren, Lord Provost of the town, she chairs council meetings and acts as an ambassador for the town, has been made an honorary member of the European Movement in Scotland.

It is therefore perhaps unsurprising that despite recent polls, the city and Scotland itself could still prove a surge for Labor as it remains a pro-Brexit party. . A knowledgeable friend there tells me: Don’t delist the SNP yet. Labor’s stance on the EU and Liberal Democrat ambivalence will be an open door for the party in the upcoming election. Also keep an eye out for the Scottish Greens, who are both pro-independence and pro-EU, and a good option for voters put off by recent SNP headlines.