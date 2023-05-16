New report criticizes FBI for launching Trump-Russia investigation in 2016





WASHINGTON The special counsel who spent four years investigating the Trump-Russia probe has accused the FBI of acting negligently by opening the investigation based on vague and insufficient information in a 300-page report released public on Monday.

Special Counsel John Durham, appointed by then-Attorney General William Barr, to examine the origins and conduct of the investigation into whether Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign colluded with Russia, criticized the FBI at length in the report.

THE [Justice] The department and the FBI failed to fulfill their important mission of strict loyalty to the law, says the concluding section of Durhams’ report. Senior FBI officials demonstrated a serious lack of analytical rigor with respect to information they received, particularly information received from politically affiliated individuals or entities.

The FBI, in response to the report, said the missteps identified by Durham had already been corrected.

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin during their summit in Helsinki on July 16, 2018. Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images file

The conduct in 2016 and 2017 that Special Counsel Durham reviewed was the reason current FBI leadership had already implemented dozens of corrective actions, which have now been in place for some time,” the statement read. “Had these reforms been in place in 2016, the missteps identified in the report could have been avoided. This report reinforces the importance of ensuring that the FBI continues to do its job with the thoroughness, objectivity, and professionalism that the American people rightly deserve and expect.

Durham lost the only two lawsuits it took to court. But the report released Monday appears to be an appeal to the court of public opinion, an argument that Trump was treated unfairly by FBI officials who were too quick to unleash the bureaus’ investigative powers.

Trump allies are eager to see the report, arguing that Durham would make clear what the former president has said throughout that his campaign did nothing wrong, but that the Obama administration was using the power of the federal government to try to influence the 2016 election.

“WOW! After extensive research, Special Counsel John Durham concludes that the FBI should never have launched the Trump-Russia investigation! In other words, the American public has been scammed, just like he’s being scammed right now by those who don’t want to see GREATNESS for AMERICA!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Durham’s central findings were previously contradicted by a 2019 report by the Justice Department’s internal watchdog, which concluded that even though the FBI had made a series of errors, the decision to open the investigation was justified by law and policy and was not vitiated by any evidence of political bias. .

Durham, who issued a statement disagreeing with the Justice Department inspectors general’s report at the time, broadened his dissent in the report released on Monday.

Durham, a former U.S. attorney from Connecticut, delivered his report on Friday to Attorney General Merrick Garland, who read it over the weekend and ordered it released without modification, a Justice Department spokesperson said. .

Durham’s report examines in detail various aspects of the FBI’s investigation code-named Crossfire Hurricane, which led to the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Mueller ultimately failed to establish any coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia, but he did find a series of contacts between campaign officials and Russians and a campaign that was willing and eager to accept help from Moscow. The campaign posed a counterintelligence risk to the United States by opening itself to foreign influence.

But Durham argued the FBI moved too quickly when it launched the Crossfire Hurricane investigation in July 2016, after a Trump campaign aide told an Australian diplomat the Trump campaign had received an offer. from Russia to help Trump by publishing damaging information about his opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton.

The objective facts show that the FBI’s handling of important aspects of the Crossfire Hurricane case was seriously flawed,” the report states. “Some FBI employees who were interviewed by our investigators indicated that they had significant reservations about certain aspects of Crossfire Hurricane and tried to convey their concerns to their superiors. Others had doubts about the investigation, but did not voice their concerns. In some cases, nothing was said because of the feeling that there must be more convincing information in the possession of those closest to the decision-making center of the case than what had been communicated to them.

“It is important to note that had the cast of Crossfire Hurricane faithfully followed their own principles of objectivity and integrity, there were clear opportunities to avoid mistakes and avoid harm resulting from their adoption of seriously erroneous information that they failed to analyze and assess properly,” the report added.

Durham’s investigation found that at the time, neither the FBI nor the CIA had intelligence suggesting an inappropriate relationship between Trump and Russia. But he also noted that Russian intelligence was then known to have hacked Democrats, and Trump made his infamous comment publicly pleading with Russia to find missing emails on a server used by Clinton.

Durham said the FBI opened a full counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign based on raw, uncorroborated information, and the key agent involved in the decision, Peter Strzok, later turned out to have excoriated Trump in private texts to a companion.

Durham said the FBI took a very different approach with other counterintelligence issues that could affect the election. For example, upon learning that an anonymous foreign government was seeking to influence Clinton’s campaign with political contributions, the FBI acted cautiously and eventually provided fact-specific defensive briefings, warning campaign officials to Clinton about what the FBI decided not to do with Trump.

The Durham Report also discusses intelligence gathered in 2016 that suggested the Russian government believed Clinton had a plan to defame Trump by stoking a scandal claiming interference by Russian security services. Durham appears to suggest that the intelligence information should have given the FBI pause in its search for allegations involving the Trump campaign. A former senior intelligence official said the intelligence in question had never been verified.

Although the report is the first time Durham has drawn sweeping conclusions, much of the lengthy document sums up the well-known story, including examining the veracity of the so-called dossier compiled by the former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele, who the FBI relied on in part to obtain a national security warrant to surveil Trump aide Carter Page.

The FBI was unable to substantiate most of the case, which appears to have been put together largely by a Russian named Igor Danchenko.

Durham sued Danchenko for lying to the FBI, but a jury acquitted him. Another jury acquitted Michael Sussmann, a lawyer whom Durham also accused of lying.

Durham secured a guilty plea from FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith, who admitted to falsifying a national security warrant application for Page. Clinesmith was granted probation and his attorney’s license was suspended for a year. The FBI has also revised how it handles warrants under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

