Pak Assembly ruling against Chief Justice over ‘concessions’ given to Imran Khan





The motion was moved in session after routine proceedings were adjourned (File)

Islamabad:

Pakistan’s National Assembly on Monday passed a resolution for the formation of a committee to file an appeal against Chief Justice Pakistani Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

According to ARY News, the motion was brought to the session after it suspended routine house business.

Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, addressing the House earlier on Monday, stressed that parliament must send a strong message to defend its territory.

He said a section of the judiciary was giving “unprecedented concessions” to PTI chairman Imran Khan in corruption cases.

Opposition leader Raja Riaz, in his remarks, strongly condemned the recent acts of violence in the country.

He said those who attacked the corps commander’s house in Lahore are enemies of the state.

Riaz held trained elements of the PTI responsible for these despicable acts. He stressed the need to express full solidarity with the armed forces of Pakistan, according to ARY News.

Salahuddin of MQM (Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan) said the recent acts of violence are intolerable. He said the judiciary was giving “concessions” to PTI chairman Imran Khan at whose request public and private properties were ransacked.

The differences between the senior judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) and the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government have escalated to a point of no return.

Media recently reported that Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Umar Ata Bandial, presiding over the bench, remains adamant on holding provincial elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa despite government disapproval, a reported The Express Tribune.

There are clear divisions among the SCP justices on the issue, as some are against the supreme court’s “suo moto” powers – allegedly exercised arbitrarily by CJP Bandial – in this case and have reportedly called for a wider bench to deal with the ongoing political turmoil. in the country, Arab News reported.

On the other hand, the powerful military establishment supports the government led by Shehbaz Sharif on the issue and has recently advised the CJP and other judges that the security environment in Pakistan is not conducive to holding elections in the two provinces.

