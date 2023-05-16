Trump, Giuliani conspired to sell presidential pardons: lawsuit





On Monday, Rudy Giuliani was the target of a civil rape bomb lawsuit filed by a former staffer. The staffer alleged in the lawsuit that Giuliani asked if she knew anyone who wanted to buy a presidential pardon. The suit says Giuliani said he was selling them for $2 million, splitting the profits with Trump.

A new civil rape lawsuit filed against former Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani says the couple devised a scheme to make presidential pardons available for purchase for $2 million each.

In addition to claims that Giuliani repeatedly raped her while she worked for him, Noelle Dunphy, who served as director of business operations at her law firm, alleged in a lawsuit filed Monday that Giuliani asked, “if she knew anyone who needed a pardon, telling him he was selling pardons for $2 million, which he and President Trump would split.”

The trial continued: ‘He told Mrs Dunphy that she could refer people to him asking for a pardon, as long as they did not go through the ‘normal channels’ of the prosecutor’s office for a pardon, as the correspondence addressed to this office would be subject to disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act.”

Clemency applications for federal crimes such as piracy, treason and forgery are made through the Office of the Pardon Attorney and, because they are subject to federal oversight, often take years to be granted. . As of 2022, the office has a backlog of more than 17,000 pending pardon applications, Bloomberg reported.

Representatives for Trump and attorneys for Dunphy did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

Giuliani, through his spokesman Ted Goodman, “unequivocally” denied the allegations: “Mayor Giuliani’s lifetime of public service speaks for itself and he will pursue all available remedies and counterclaims. .”

Compared to other presidents, Trump exercised very little of his power to pardon people for their crimes during his tenure, most often offering clemency and full pardons to his political allies, including Roger Stone, his former strategist Steve Bannon and his son-in-law. Law’s father, Charles Kushner, while hinting that he could forgive himself if convicted of a crime while in office.

Compared to former President Barack Obama’s more than 1,300 clemency grants, Trump has pardoned or commuted the sentences of 240 people during his tenure.

While it remains unclear whether the recipients of the high-profile pardons paid the $2 million alleged in the lawsuit, The New York Times reported that only 25 of the 240 pardons and commutations granted by Trump during his tenure went through the regular Department of Justice process, rather than being routed. through a private process developed by the Trump White House.

The pardon attorney’s office did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

