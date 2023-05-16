Elections in Turkey: President Erdogan and his challenger head for the second round on May 28





Turkey’s closely watched presidential election will be decided by a runoff on May 28, after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his main challenger, opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, each scored an outright victory. Preliminary results showed Erdogan won 49.5% of the vote, while Kilicdaroglu got 44.9% and third candidate Sinan Ogan got 5.2%, according to Electoral Council head Ahmet Yener. supreme. Yener told The Associated Press that Erdogan, 69, who has served as prime minister or president of Turkey continuously since 2003, would not be able to secure enough votes for a victory, even if everyone else not counted went in his favor. “The fact that the election results have not been finalized does not change the fact that the nation chose us,” Erdogan told his supporters on Monday. “Don’t lose hope… We will rise up and win this election together,” tweeted Kilicdaroglu, 74, who ran as a candidate for a six-party opposition alliance. In the last presidential election in 2018, Erdogan won in the first round, with more than 52% of the vote. To further complicate the picture, both sides accused the state-run Anadolu news agency of manipulating the figures. Members of Kilicdaroglu’s pro-secular center-left Republican People’s Party, or CHP, argued that the state-run agency was biased in favor of Erodgan. “We are ahead,” Kilicdaroglu tweeted at one point. SERBS MARCH ON BELGRADE IN NUMBERS AFTER BACK-TO-BACK MASS DRAW Meanwhile, Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party accused the opposition of an “attempt to assassinate the national will” by claiming the state news agency was distorting the results. He called the opposition’s demands “irresponsible”. The presidential race has focused on national issues such as the economy, civil rights and an earthquake in February that killed more than 50,000 people. The Erdogans administration has been heavily criticized for its handling of the earthquake, exacerbated by a lax enforcement of building codes. As Erdogan hoped to win a five-year term that would see him well into his third decade in charge of Turkey, Kilicdaroglu campaigned on a promise to return the country to a more democratic path and fix its battered economy. high inflation and currency devaluation. . CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP More than 64 million people, including 3.4 million foreign voters, were eligible to vote. This year marks the centenary of the establishment of Turkey as a republic, a modern, secular state born out of the ashes of the Ottoman Empire. Kilicdaroglu’s National Alliance has pledged to return Turkey’s system of governance to parliamentary democracy if it wins the presidential and parliamentary polls. He also promised to restore the independence of the judiciary and the central bank, and reverse the crackdown on free speech and other forms of democratic backsliding in Turkey. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

